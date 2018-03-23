Quisenberry named to 1st Team All-Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Division I boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Wayne senior Darius Quisenberry, who averaged 18.5 points per game, was among the players named to the Division I First Team.

First Team: Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington, 6-foot-5, sr., 23.5 ppg; Jerome Hunter, Pickerington North, 6-7, sr., 21.0; Sincere Carry, Solon, 6-0, sr., 23.2; Alonzo Gaffney, Garfield Heights, 6-9, jr., 18.2; Jaret Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 6-6, sr., 15.5; Mason McMurray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-8, sr., 14.6; Vincent Williams, Toledo St. John’s, 6-5, sr., 18.9; Darius Bazley, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-9, sr., 15.3; Jaxson Hayes, Cin. Moeller, 6-10, sr., 12.0; Darius Quisenberry, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-1, sr., 18.5.

Player of the Year: Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington.

Coach of the Year: Brett Norris, Hilliard Bradley.

Second Team: JT Shumate, Newark, 6-6, sr., 21.2; Treauhn Williams, Reynoldsburg, 6-7, sr., 18.0; Ben Roderick, Olentangy Liberty, 6-5, sr., 24.3; Dale Bonner, Shaker Heights, 6-3, sr., 18.4; Christian Guess, Shaker Heights, 6-6, sr., 26.2; Collen Gurley, Akron Hoban, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Houston King, Toledo St. John’s, 6-4, sr., 17.0; Jackie Harris, Toledo St. Francis, 6-6, jr., 16.5; Bo Myers, Logan, 6-5, jr., 22.0; RaHeim Moss, Springfield, 6-4, jr., 16.2.

Third Team: Jake McLoughlin, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-6, sr., 12.2; VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-4, soph, 22.8; Devon Grant, Lorain, 6-1, jr., 21.0; Kaleb Martin, Green, 5-9, jr., 19.0; Delmar Moore, Warren Harding, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Kyle Jackson, Mansfield Madison, 6-6, sr., 20.3; Alek West, Sylvania Northview, 6-3, jr., 14.5; Branden Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-2, Sr., 17.4; Samari Curtis, Xenia, 6-4, jr., 30.4; Jeremiah Davenport, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, sr., 15.4.

Special Mention: Delshawn Jackson, Cleveland Central Catholic; Julius Brown, Westerville North; Sean Marks, Lewis Center Olentangy; Thomas Hickman, Westerville Central; Isaiah Speelman, Hilliard Bradley; Chris Jefferson, Cleveland Benedictine; Calvin Blair, Wooster; Jake Maranville, Uniontown Lake; Ryan Fries, Sylvania Southview; Riley Haubner, Cin. LaSalle; Matt King, Dresden Tri-Valley; Kade Ruegsegger; Ian Sexton, Dover.

Honorable Mention: D.J. Dial, Lyndhurst Brush; Montorie Foster, Lakewood St. Edward; Tyreke Smith, Cleveland Heights; Shane Zalba, Mentor; Trent Williams; Davin Zeigler, Cleveland Benedictine; M.J. Smith, North Ridgeville; Christian Smith, Toledo Rogers; Ryan Nunn, Findlay; Devin Williams, Toledo Start; B.J. Miller, Lima Senior; Edward Colbert, Toledo Whitmer; Isaac Elsasser, Bowling Green; Jarrett Cox, Liberty Twp. Lakota East; Nick Deifel, Cin. Oak Hills; Kameron Gibson, Cin. Walnut Hills; Andre Gordon, Sidney; Darweshi Hunter, Cin. Princeton; Leonard Taylor, Springfield; Greg Tribble, Cin. Winton Woods; Josh Corbin, Gahanna Lincoln; Thomas Hickman, Westerville Central; PJ Jones, Grove City; Terin Kinsway, Delaware Hayes; Sean Marks, Olentangy; Dominiq Penn, Dublin Coffman; Isaiah Speelman, Hilliard Bradley; Caiden Landis, Logan; Evan Bainbridge, Stow-Munroe Falls; Garrett Houser, Akron Hoban; Kyle Goessler, Brunswick; Ethan Stanislawski, Massillon Jackson; Brian Roberts Jr., Copley; Nick Felician, Brunswick; Darrell Newsom Jr., Twinsburg.

Staff Report

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA

