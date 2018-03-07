Robertson wins triple jump at state

GENEVA — The Wayne girls indoor track team took 7th overall, scoring 21 points at the state indoor championships, held at the Spire Institute in Geneva Ohio.

Senior Taylor Robertson took home the gold, as she won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 7.25 inches, breaking her own school record in the process.

“Taylor dominated the competition, with all of her jumps but one over 36 feet (her other was 35 feet 11 inches),” said head coach Mike Fernandez. “ She let everyone know on her first jump she was the one to beat. It’s a great way for her to end her indoor season.”

Robertson also placed third in the long jump, leaping 17 feet, 5 inches. She also made the finals in the 60 meter hurdles and placed 9th overall (9.36 in the semifinals and 9.50 in the finals), and placed 11th in the pole vault leaping 10 feet 6 inches.

“Let me tell you how impressive it was for her to qualify in four events and do so well in all four,” Fernandez said. “She had to compete in the hurdles, long jump and pole vault pretty much at the same time, and perform the way she did, at a high level, is truly impressive. Not many people can do one of those events, and she was able to do it, and not complain about the lack of rest between. She showed us what type of competitor she is.”

Makayla Portis, who will be a teammate of Taylor’s next year at Indiana Tech, placed 8th in the triple jump, leaping 31 feet 10.75 inches. She also placed 10th in the long jump, leaping 16 feet 1.5 inches.

“Makayla didn’t have her best day in the triple jump, but when it came down to her last attempt, she moved up just enough to get on the podium. That’s the type of competitor she has always been, and it was good to see her get on the podium.”

Senior Codi Scogin saved her best performance for the state meet. Codi cleared her personal best of 11 feet 6 inches, good enough for a 6th place finish.

“Coach (Terry) Wasson told me last week that Codi was going to surprise some folks, and boy did she,” Fernandez commented. “I’m so proud of what she accomplished this year, and here’s hoping this correlates to a great outdoor season for her.”

The 4×200 meter relay team of Ka’Niya McGowan (27.0), Portis (27.4), Jordan Hampton (27.5) and Kaya Stargel (27.6) placed 20th with a their season’s best time of 1:49.33.

“I’m so proud of these four runners,” Fernandez said. “I knew we had a long shot to place in the top 8, so I set a goal to run faster than our seed time (1:49.97) which is what we did. We get three athletes back on this relay for next indoor season, so that’s huge.”

The men’s and women’s team began outdoor practice this past Monday, March 5th and will compete on March 24th at the Tipp City Relays.

