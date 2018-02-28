Wayne places 6th at sectional

CENTERVILLE — Wayne placed 6th overall in the Centerville 2 Division I Sectional tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors had five advance to district with a fifth as an alternate.

Austin Mullins (145 pounds) and heavyweight Jacob Padilla won their respective weight classes while Jordan Hardrick (152), Jaden Hardrick (160), and Jared Kleff (195) placed second overall. Jacob Dotson placed 5th at 182 pounds to qualify as an alternate.

“The sectional was a very strong tournament but we ended up getting five out to district and one alternate,” Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko said. “Overall it was a very good tournament for us. We had a couple of good upsets early on. Jaden Hardrick defeated Brandon Metz of Little Miami to hand him his third loss of the year. Jacob Padilla turned it up a notch and took Peyton Bartley of Xenia apart in the first period of the championship match and Austin Mullins was absolutely fantastic the entire tournament. It was an exciting time for all the coaches and kids alike. We are really looking forward to this weekend and the district tournament at Trent Arena.”

Below are the individual match results for each Wayne wrestler at the sectional tournament.

145 pounds

Austin Mullins (22-3) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.

• Championship Round 1 – Austin Mullins (Wayne) received a bye.

• Quarterfinal – Austin Mullins (Wayne) won by fall (0:20) over Joe Solomon (Butler) 3-17.

• Semifinal – Austin Mullins (Wayne) won by fall (2:52) over Connor Rose (Lak. East) 13-19.

• 1st Place Match – Austin Mullins (Wayne) won by major decision 15-5 over Judah Thomas (Middletown) 36-9.

152 pounds

Jordan Hardrick (30-5) placed 2nd and scored 21.00 team points.

• Championship. Round 1 – Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) received a bye.

• Quarterfinal – Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) won by fall (1:56) over Witt Creech (Lak. West) 5-19.

• Semifinal – Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) won by major decision 14-3 over Alec Hall (Tecumseh) 22-10.

• 1st Place Match – Jestin Love (Butler) 37-5 won by decision 6-0 over Jordan Hardrick (Wayne).

160 pounds

Jaden Hardrick (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 19.00 team points.

• Championship Round 1 – Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) received a bye.

• Quarterfinal – Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) won by major decision 16-3 over Jacob Truxall (Middletown) 20-14.

• Semifinal – Jaden Hardrick (Wayne) won by decision 6-0 over Brandon Metz (Little Miami) 25-2.

• 1st Place Match – Joseph Bradberry (Lak. West) 37-3 won by decision 9-2 over Jaden Hardrick (Wayne).

170 pounds

Cole Booghier (4-11) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

• Championship Round 1 – Cole Booghier (Wayne) won by fall (5:02) over Joshua Mahich (Lak. West) 0-13.

• Quarterfinal – Tommy Rowe (Tecumseh) 32-9 won by fall (1:00) over Cole Booghier (Wayne).

• Consolation Round 2 – Cole Booghier (Wayne) received a bye.

• Consolation Round 3 – Braydan Theis (Lak. East) 17-19 won by fall (3:19) over Cole Booghier (Wayne).

182 pounds

Jacob Dotson (7-15) placed 5th and scored 11.00 team points.

• Championship Round 1 – Jacob Dotson (Wayne) received a bye.

• Quarterfinal – Taybor Phomdouangsy (Sidney) 9-16 won by fall (4:39) over Jacob Dotson (Wayne).

• Consolation Round 2 – Jacob Dotson (Wayne) received a bye.

• Consolation Round 3 – Jacob Dotson (Wayne) won by fall (4:41) over Dakota Croxdale (Tecumseh) 0-8.

• Consolation Semifinal – Dylan Robinson (Trenton Edgewood) 29-16 won by fall (1:07) over Jacob Dotson (Wayne).

• 5th Place Match – Jacob Dotson (Wayne) won by forfeit over Taybor Phomdouangsy (Sidney) 9-16.

195 pounds

Jared Kleff (24-12) placed 2nd and scored 21.00 team points.

• Championship Round 1 – Jared Kleff (Wayne) received a bye.

• Quarterfinal – Jared Kleff (Wayne) won by fall (2:36) over Nick Herbst (Trenton Edgewood) 8-10.

• Semifinal – Jared Kleff (Wayne) won by major decision 11-2 over Gabe Pascoal (Lak. East) 1-7.

• 1st Place Match – Nick Coyle (Butler) 8-1 won by tech fall 17-2 over Jared Kleff (Wayne).

285 pounds

Jacob Padilla (31-5) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.

• Championship Round 1 – Jacob Padilla (Wayne) 31-5 received a bye.

• Quarterfinal – Jacob Padilla (Wayne) won by fall (1:36) over Pete Fenton (Lak. West) 9-18.

• Semifinal – Jacob Padilla (Wayne) won by fall over Greg Asher (Tecumseh) 19-10.

• 1st Place Match – Jacob Padilla (Wayne) won by fall (0:46) over Peyton Bartley (Xenia) 39-8.

Centerville 2 Sectional

1. Butler 279.5

2. Little Miami 190.0

3. Lak. East 146.5

4. Tecumseh 137.5

5. Trenton Edgewood 133.0

6. Wayne 131.0

7. Middletown 108.0

8. Lak. West 82.0

9. Xenia 81.5

10. Sidney 48.0

11. Stebbins 3.0

Jaden Hardrick scored a 16-3 major decision against Jacob Truxall of Middletown at the sectional tournament. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_W-Jaden-Hardrick-160.jpg Jaden Hardrick scored a 16-3 major decision against Jacob Truxall of Middletown at the sectional tournament. Jordan Hardrick won by fall (1:56) over Witt Creech of Lakota West in the quarterfinal. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_W-Jordan-Hardrick.jpg Jordan Hardrick won by fall (1:56) over Witt Creech of Lakota West in the quarterfinal. Austin Mullins won by fall (0:20) over Joe Solomon of Butler in the quarterfinal match. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_W-Mullins-145.jpg Austin Mullins won by fall (0:20) over Joe Solomon of Butler in the quarterfinal match.