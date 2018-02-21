Warriors make history on National Signing Day

HUBER HEIGHTS — The class of 2018 Wayne High School student-athletes making college commitments is proving to be a banner year. A total of 23 student-athletes participated in Wayne’s National Signing Day event – the most ever in school history.
That record number of participants meant that student-athletes were receiving a considerable amount of help paying for school. It’s estimated that the 23 student-athlete college commitments combined to earn more than two million dollars of financial aid for their education.
Numerous Wayne sports were represented including football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, baseball, softball, volleyball, and women’s soccer.
Wayne student-athletes also committed to play in a variety of different levels beyond high school. The commitments ranged from NCAA Division I, II, and III schools, to NAIA schools, and community colleges.
Family, friends, and students packed Wayne’s gymnasium for the National Signing Day event.
“My favorite part about signing day was being able to share that moment with people I grew up with,” said Taylor Robertson, an Indiana Tech track commit. “Being able to hear all of the students give thanks to family, friends, and coaches is always great to hear.”
Matt Palma, a Mt. St. Joseph University basketball commit, was glad to be surrounded by his community too.
“It was awesome to see all the people and athletes I grew up around to be able to continue their academic and athletic careers,” he said.
Student-athletes made sure to acknowledge their supporters as several of them stated they couldn’t have been as successful without those people in their corner. “God has blessed me with a great support system and I couldn’t have done it without them,” says Tyler Wynkoop, an Indiana Wesleyan baseball commit.
The significance of the day wasn’t lost on student-athletes either. Antwuan Johnson, a Bowling Green State football commit, relishes being part of such a notable signing class.
“I think it’s great to be a part of a group that set a record,” Johnson said. “I believe that all the underclassmen should know that grades are important. They have to stay on top of their grades and never look back because one semester could cost you the chance of a lifetime.”
Makayla Portis, an Indiana Tech track commit, was able to aptly sum up what National Signing Day means to her and other student-athletes.
“It was just a blessing that I am able to go to the next level doing something that I have truly loved. It shows that all of your hard work will pay off,” she said.
Full list of Wayne signees
Dylan Borns, Baseball, Urbana University
Joseph Collins, Track, Indiana Tech
Dylan Donchez, Baseball, Miami University Hamilton
Maya Dunson, Basketball, Loyola University Chicago
Mikaela Henline, Soccer, Baldwin Wallace University
Kiara Herring, Track, Indiana Tech
Amaya Howard, Volleyball, Central State University
Antwuan Johnson, Football, Bowling Green State University
Cassidy King, Softball, Urbana University
Brody Lundeen, Football, Wheeling Jesuit University
Davontae McKee, Football, Urbana University
Breanna Musick, Softball, Cuyahoga College
Matt Palma, Basketball, Mt. St. Joseph University
Deshon Parker, Basketball, James Madison University
Makayla Portis, Track, Indiana Tech
Darius Quisenberry, Basketball, Youngstown State University
Alex Reigelsperger, Football, University of Minnesota
Taylor Robertson, Track, Indiana Tech
Demetrius Ross, Football, Ohio Dominican University
Garrett Russell, Football, Taylor University
Codi Scogin, Track, Bethel College
L’Christian Smith-Cochran, Football, Ohio State University
Tyler Wynkoop, Baseball, Indiana Wesleyan University