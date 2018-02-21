Warriors make history on National Signing Day

HUBER HEIGHTS — The class of 2018 Wayne High School student-athletes making college commitments is proving to be a banner year. A total of 23 student-athletes participated in Wayne’s National Signing Day event – the most ever in school history.

That record number of participants meant that student-athletes were receiving a considerable amount of help paying for school. It’s estimated that the 23 student-athlete college commitments combined to earn more than two million dollars of financial aid for their education.

Numerous Wayne sports were represented including football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, baseball, softball, volleyball, and women’s soccer.

Wayne student-athletes also committed to play in a variety of different levels beyond high school. The commitments ranged from NCAA Division I, II, and III schools, to NAIA schools, and community colleges.

Family, friends, and students packed Wayne’s gymnasium for the National Signing Day event.

“My favorite part about signing day was being able to share that moment with people I grew up with,” said Taylor Robertson, an Indiana Tech track commit. “Being able to hear all of the students give thanks to family, friends, and coaches is always great to hear.”

Matt Palma, a Mt. St. Joseph University basketball commit, was glad to be surrounded by his community too.

“It was awesome to see all the people and athletes I grew up around to be able to continue their academic and athletic careers,” he said.

Student-athletes made sure to acknowledge their supporters as several of them stated they couldn’t have been as successful without those people in their corner. “God has blessed me with a great support system and I couldn’t have done it without them,” says Tyler Wynkoop, an Indiana Wesleyan baseball commit.

The significance of the day wasn’t lost on student-athletes either. Antwuan Johnson, a Bowling Green State football commit, relishes being part of such a notable signing class.

“I think it’s great to be a part of a group that set a record,” Johnson said. “I believe that all the underclassmen should know that grades are important. They have to stay on top of their grades and never look back because one semester could cost you the chance of a lifetime.”

Makayla Portis, an Indiana Tech track commit, was able to aptly sum up what National Signing Day means to her and other student-athletes.

“It was just a blessing that I am able to go to the next level doing something that I have truly loved. It shows that all of your hard work will pay off,” she said.

Full list of Wayne signees

Dylan Borns, Baseball, Urbana University

Joseph Collins, Track, Indiana Tech

Dylan Donchez, Baseball, Miami University Hamilton

Maya Dunson, Basketball, Loyola University Chicago

Mikaela Henline, Soccer, Baldwin Wallace University

Kiara Herring, Track, Indiana Tech

Amaya Howard, Volleyball, Central State University

Antwuan Johnson, Football, Bowling Green State University

Cassidy King, Softball, Urbana University

Brody Lundeen, Football, Wheeling Jesuit University

Davontae McKee, Football, Urbana University

Breanna Musick, Softball, Cuyahoga College

Matt Palma, Basketball, Mt. St. Joseph University

Deshon Parker, Basketball, James Madison University

Makayla Portis, Track, Indiana Tech

Darius Quisenberry, Basketball, Youngstown State University

Alex Reigelsperger, Football, University of Minnesota

Taylor Robertson, Track, Indiana Tech

Demetrius Ross, Football, Ohio Dominican University

Garrett Russell, Football, Taylor University

Codi Scogin, Track, Bethel College

L’Christian Smith-Cochran, Football, Ohio State University

Tyler Wynkoop, Baseball, Indiana Wesleyan University

Cassidy King (center) committed to Urbana University during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_CassidyKing-1.jpg Cassidy King (center) committed to Urbana University during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. HHCS Photo Garrett Russell, second from right, committed to play football at Taylor University during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_GarrettRussell-1.jpg Garrett Russell, second from right, committed to play football at Taylor University during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. HHCS Photo Joseph Collins, second from right, signed to run track and field at Indiana Tech during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_JosephCollins-1.jpg Joseph Collins, second from right, signed to run track and field at Indiana Tech during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. HHCS Photo Makayla Portis, center, signed to run track at Indiana Tech during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_MakaylaPortis-1.jpg Makayla Portis, center, signed to run track at Indiana Tech during Wayne High School’s National Signing Day ceremony. HHCS Photo