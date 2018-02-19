Landers shines as UD wins

DAYTON — Flyer sophomore Trey Landers continued his hot hand Saturday against Fordham.

In a 10-minute span midway in the first half, Landers connected on six straight shots from the field, including three 3-pointers tallying 15 points. He scored 11 second-half points for a season-high 26 as the Flyers defeated Fordham, 80-70.

Averaging 12.5 points per game, Landers is shooting 61 percent fr.om the field and 75 percent from the charity stripe.

“Trey has matured through the season. He has bought into the system,” said UD Coach Anthony Grant. “He does a great job offensively as well as making some big defensive stops.”

Grant, a 1897 UD graduate in his first year as the Flyer coach, credits Landers as an aggressive player with a positive attitude.

Landers, a UD starter since the season opener against Balll State, said his quick start against Fordham sparked his;first-half scoring surge. “I got in a rhythm and my shots started falling.” he said.

His sophomore season has been a quantum leap for the 2016 Wayne High School gr;ad. As a UD freshman. He played just five minutes a game;,averaging three points a game.

“This season I’ve had the change and wanted; to show what I can do,” Landers said. “I’ve come out every game to play hard and help the team, do whatever I can — score, rebounds, assists, defense — to help the team win.”

The squad has is on the road this week at Rhode Island (Feb, 23) and LaSalle (Feb. 28). The final home game is slated Sunday, March 3, against George Washington.

The Atlantic-10 tournament; is scheduled March 7-11 in Washington, D.C.

By Gary Gregory Contributing Writer

