Bowling teams compete in Cardinal Classic

COLERAIN – The Wayne girls bowling team took 1st place at the first annual Cardinal Classic hosted by Colerain High School at Colerain Bowl.

Nineteen schools attended with 15 bring both boys and girls teams.

On the girls side, the top two seeds held serve and made it all the way to the championship in an all GWOC final with the No. 1 seed Wayne Warriors taking down No. 2 seed Northmont.

Leading the Wayne girls was Ryleigh Crouse with games of 172 and 222 for a 394 series. Crouse was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Maleea Branick rolled games of 214 and 171 for a 385 series. Morgan Atkinson had a 188 and 204 for a 392 series and Audrie Goffinet had games of 216 and 149 for a 365 series.

The Boys side saw a significant amount of drama as the No. 8 seed Wilmington Hurricanes blew the competition away, making an incredible run to the final which included an upset of the No. 1 seeded and heavily favored Oak Hills Highlanders. However, the magic came to an end against GWOC power Beavercreek as the Beavers took home the 1st place trophy.

The Wayne boys placed ninth overall with 3,401 pins led by Noah Kunkel with a 453, Charles Kunkel with 412 and Kyran Cowen with 370.

Ryleigh Crouse http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_RyleighCrouse.jpg Ryleigh Crouse Contributed photo Top Row: Head Coach Mike White, Justin Goffinet, Dave Miller. 2nd Row: Morgan Colton, Ryleigh Crouse, Morgan Atkinson. Bottom Row: Audrie Goffinet, Rachel Wise,Maleea Barnick, Makenzie Nangel. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_GirlsBowling.jpg Top Row: Head Coach Mike White, Justin Goffinet, Dave Miller. 2nd Row: Morgan Colton, Ryleigh Crouse, Morgan Atkinson. Bottom Row: Audrie Goffinet, Rachel Wise,Maleea Barnick, Makenzie Nangel. Contributed photo