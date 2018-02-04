Wayne cruises to 17th victory

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors (18-0, 10-0) kept its record unblemished Saturday with a 59-46 win over the Belmont Bison at Wayne High School gymnasium.

Wayne ran out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back. Belmont didn’t get on the scoreboard until the 3 minute and 25-second point in the first quarter and went on a 7-3 run to end the quarter with the score 20-7 Wayne.

Belmont increased its aggressiveness on the boards and on defense in the second quarter holding Wayne to 11 points and not giving many second chances on offense. Wayne, however, continued to put the clamps on the Belmont offense, only allowing Belmont 8 points. Wayne ended the half with Deshon Parker hitting a three as time expired and going into the locker room up, 31-15.

Parker scored 8 of his 10 points in the first half and Darius Quisenberry scored 12 of his 23 in the first half, all of them from outside the arc.

In the second half, Belmont continued to be aggressive on defense, but Wayne was equally as aggressive on defense. Belmont trimmed 2 points off of the Wayne lead by holding Wayne to 8 points in the third and scoring 10 of its own. Belmont challenged the ball all the way up the court and expanded its zone defense and fought to disrupt every Wayne pass. While Belmont’s aggressiveness prevented Wayne from running away with the game, it just couldn’t put together a run to get Wayne’s lead to single digits. The score at the end of the third quarter was Wayne 39, Belmont 25.

Belmont instituted a full-court press in the fourth quarter, but Wayne didn’t have too much difficulty getting the ball across mid-court and setting up its offense. Quisenberry paced the Wayne offense in the fourth, pouring in 8 of its 20 points in the quarter. Belmont rode a hot fourth by senior guard Philip Harewood, who dropped 8 of Belmont’s 21 in the quarter.

Belmont played hard all game but Wayne was just too much for the Bison. Wayne was never in trouble and even substituted its entire bench. It played a lot of players in the fourth quarter that played JV most of the year.

Wayne doesn’t play again until next Friday when it will travel to Springfield to take on the Wildcats. Springfield is on a two-game losing streak. It lost a close one at Centerville, 50-48 Friday night and lost to Moeller Saturday night 55-39.

WAY 20 31 39 59– 59

BEL 07 15 25 46– 46

Wayne: Rashad McKee 4, Deshon Parker 10, Darius Quisenberry 23, L’Christian Smith 5, Ronnie Hampton 9, Tallice Landers 2, Brent Walker 2, Bobby Cole 2. Totals: 21-9-59.

Belmont: Jeff Hunt 9, Jadon Furlow 13, Phil Harewood 9, Kendall Moore 13, Nykell Davis 2. Totals: 19-5-46.

Three-point goals: Wayne 8 (Quisenberry 6, Parker 2); Belmont 3 (Moore 2, Hunt).

Records: Wayne 18-0 (10-0), Belmont 7-5.

JV Score: Wayne 42, Belmont 46.

L’Christian Smith scores a layup Saturday night against Belmont. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_Blue.jpg L’Christian Smith scores a layup Saturday night against Belmont. Photo by Robert Williamson II Deshon Parker hits a jump shot during the first half. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_DeshonParker.jpg Deshon Parker hits a jump shot during the first half. Photo by Robert Williamson II Ronnie Hampton scores over a leaping Belmont defender. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_RonnieHampton-2.jpg Ronnie Hampton scores over a leaping Belmont defender. Photo by Robert Williamson II Philip Harewood dribbles toward the paint as Darius Quisenberry (left) and L’Christian Smith move up to defend. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_Defense.jpg Philip Harewood dribbles toward the paint as Darius Quisenberry (left) and L’Christian Smith move up to defend. Photo by Robert Williamson II

By Robert Williamson II Contributing Writer

Reach Robert Williamson II at: RobertWilliamsonII@hotmail.com

Reach Robert Williamson II at: RobertWilliamsonII@hotmail.com