Lady Warriors tame the Wildcats

HUBER HEIGHTS — Olivia Trice scored 16 points including a trio of 3-point goals to help lead the Wayne girls basketball team to a 53-37 victory Saturday over Springfield on Senior Day.

After getting off to a slow start featuring plenty of missed shots by both teams the Lady Warriors eventually opened up a 29-12 halftime lead.

The Lady Cats outscored Wayne 13-8 in the third period. Destiny Wells and Mickayla Perdue both hit a 3-pointer and accounted for all of Springfield’s points in the quarter to reduce the deficit to 37-25 entering the final period.

Wayne distributed the ball well in the final eight minutes of play with five different players scoring. Springfield only managed to convert one out of six shots from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and ended up shooting a dismal 8-20 from the line on the day.

“Today was really about the seniors and we started all four in Kiara Herring, Deja Scott, Maya Dunson and Kloe Muntz,” said Wayne Coach Travis Trice. “Today was really about them. I am excited because there were a lot smiles on the girls’ faces and they had a lot of fun as we got the win, which was ultimately our goal today.”

The victory enabled the Lady Warriors to bounce back from a 58-46 defeat on Wednesday at the hands of division leading Beavercreek (16-3, 10-0). Creek posted its 14th straight victory and had three players score in double figures with Bailey Draughn scoring 15 while Carmen Williams and Lexi Moore had 14 each.

“To win 14 straight games, and it’s not like they are playing terrible competition, so they are good,” Trice noted. “Coach Zink does a great job of getting his girls ready. They are confident and believing in each other and that’s the difference. You don’t have to be absolutely the most talented team to be the best team, and they are kind of proof of that. They are not the most athletic team, but they play together as a team and that is kind of what has gotten them through. We had a couple of mental lapses toward the end of the third quarter, which I think if we didn’t have that we could have gone into the fourth quarter only down a couple of points, but when you get hit with an 8-0 run because of things that we did by giving up turnovers and layups – all of a sudden your spirits are down and it takes a lot to get it back together. We you start out down by 12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter it’s a pretty rough uphill roll from there. I am happy for them. They did a great job. We have two more games left and then that next season starts, which is what we are trying to prepare for.”

Wayne travels to Columbus to play Africentric on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and then returns home to face division rival Centerville on Saturday at 6 p.m.

SPRF 04 12 25 37 – 37

WAY 10 29 37 53 – 53

Springfield: Destiny Wells 4-3-14, Caralyssa Byrd 0-1-1, Mickayla Perdue 5-4-16, Julona Martin 2-0-4, Jasmine Williams 1-0-2. Totals: 12-8-37.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 3-0-6, Aubryanna Hall 3-1-7, Charity Miller 2-2-7, Kyra Willis 2-2-6, Destiny Bohanon 2-0-4, Olivia Trice 5-3-16, Maya Dunson 2-3-7. Totals: 20-9-53.

3-point goals: Springfield 5 (Wells 3, Perdue 2); Wayne 4 (Trice 3, Miller).

Records: Springfield 9-10 (1-10), Wayne 12-8 (7-4).

