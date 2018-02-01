Sports Calendar

Bingo offered at Huber Heights Athletic Foundation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Come on out and play bingo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, a volunteer run charitable Bingo located at 5367 Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Games start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. Ticket sales/paper sales start at 11:30 a.m. at $20 to play up to 36 faces and $5 buys three faces for the ‘Break the Bank/Callers Choice’ game for players 18 and older. No one under 18 is permitted during Bingo play/ticket sales. There are guaranteed payouts for the day from the bingo games of $4,600 and there are many Instant tickets and jackpots in addition to that to be won. All proceeds remain in Huber Heights and go to support youth in their school and athletic functions/pursuits within Huber Heights. No Bingo on holidays or if weather makes driving hazardous.

Softball umpiring class

CENTERVILLE — There will be a one-weekend softball umpiring class March 10-11 at Centerville High School. Class sessions will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and include instruction in OHSAA and USA Softball rules as well as umpire mechanics. This is an accelerated classroom and participation school designed to help new umpires learn as quickly as possible. Wear comfortable clothes and gym shoes. The OHSAA online examination and two required scrimmage opportunities are part of this course and will be offered in your home area after the conclusion of the school. Cost is $125 per student includes all instruction, books, materials, testing fee plus both OHSAA permit fee and USA Softball Registration including insurance packages.

For additional information contact Class Director, Jerry Fick, at (513) 563-2755 or by email – swdoc@fuse.net. He will be joined by other OHSAA and USA Softball certified instructors who will give you individual and small group instruction in our mechanics sessions.

Tipp Lacrosse forming club

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Red Devils are proud to announce the start of a lacrosse club. The club is fielding teams both boys and girls grades K-12 this spring (2018) and would like to invite anyone wanting to play the fastest growing sport in the country to join now. The club is a non-profit independent organization that promotes a positive team environment with opportunity to learn a new and exciting sport through top level coaching and support. There were clinics held by the club this past October with an outstanding turnout of over 140 kids average per event and are looking to build through surrounding areas and provide the opportunity to many more. Lacrosse is a great complimentary sport to fall football and soccer players and provides excellent conditioning as well as agility and hand/eye coordination improvement. All information including registration, practice and game schedules, equipment and uniforms can be found on our website at www.tippcitylacrosse.com. Please follow us on social media at the following for more information at: Facebook, Red Devil Lacrosse, Instragram at tippcitylacrosse and Twitter @tippcitylacrosse. Registration is open NOW, please join us and the Red Devil lacrosse family. Any questions please reach out to Coach Pitts at tipplacrosse@gmail.com. Thank you, Red Devils Lacrosse.