Four wrestlers place 1st at Eaton

EATON — The Wayne wrestling team had four athletes win their weight class and one place 6th to help power the Warriors to a 6th place team finish 48th annual Eaton Invitational.

Senior Jordan Hardrick (152 pounds), sophomore Jaden Hardrick (160 pounds) senior Jared Kleff (220 pounds) and sophomore Jacob Padilla (285 pounds) all took 1st place while senior Jon Hoover placed 6th in the 145 pound weight class.

All four champions went undefeated in their respective weight classes.

“Eaton was fantastic! We had four champions,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko. “I can’t remember a second day of a tournament when my team didn’t lose a match. We had an injury default, which I didn’t count as a loss. I told the guys it was amazing. I expected the Hardricks and Padilla to be going for first and second place and I was really happy that they won it all. Jared Kleff was a total surprise wrestling his best matches ever.”

Kleff was seeded sixth but beat the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

“In his semifinal match against Tom Coleman of Ross he was down 5-0 flat on his back with a minute to go, fought his way off his back and went 7-5 and then pinned Coleman in four minutes and 26 seconds,” Bitsko raved. “That was a big wow. Coleman was the No. 1 seed and has 20 wins on the year. Usually when he puts you on your back you don’t get up. I was a big tournament for Kleff, to say the least.”

Kleff opened the tourney by pinning Andreas Utrea of Washington in 2:25. In the quarterfinal he scored a 2-0 decision over Tyler Schmidt of Eaton. In the finals match Kleff scored a 5-3 decision over Jamen Hill of Carroll.

Jordan Hardrick (152) won by a fall (0:31) against Hunter Elmore of Bellbrook in the opening round of the tournament. In the second round he also won by a fall (1:09) against Jarret Faris of Edgewood. In the quarterfinal Hardrick scored an 18-2 technical fall against Evan Harris of Franklin. In the semifinal won by a fall (1:58) against Logan Iams of Ross and in the final scored a 4-2 decision over David Frederick of Chaminade-Julienne.

Little brother Jaden Hardrick began his tournament journey in the second round with a 16-0 technical fall over Reid Hamilton of Oakwood. In the quarterfinal he scored a 21-3 technical fall against Mehki Bouldin of Ross. In the semifinals he scored 13-5 major decision over Isaac Allen of Wilmington and in the final scored a 6-3 decision against Sean Mondello of Talawanda.

Padilla also got a first round bye and in the second round won by a fall (0:46) against Josh Lang of Shawnee. In the quarterfinal Padilla made quick work of Sam Lansangan by pinning him in just nine seconds. In the semifinal he pinned Conner Barton of Wilmington in 4:32. In the finals Padilla scored his fourth consecutive pin against Seth Bowman of Eaton to claim the heavyweight title.

Hoover opened the tournament in the second round by scoring a 12-2 major decision against Alex Trittschuh of Oakwood. In the quarterfinal Hoover lost by a fall (5:06) to Micah Marshall of Chaminade-Julienne. In the fourth consolation round Hoover bounced back to score a 1-0 decision over Nick Humphreys of Shawnee. In the consolation quarterfinal Hoover scored a 9-2 decision against Sean Beltran of Ross. Hoover lost his consolation semifinal match by a fall (3:32) to Dylan Schenck of Milton-Union and forfeited his bout for fifth place to Logan Chapin of Eaton.

“It was very exciting to see the kids watch us move up the points board,” Bitsko added. “If this is the way the postseason is going to go it will be really exciting.”

Wayne will host Trotwood-Madison on Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 7 in the Muntz Gym at 6 p.m.

Eaton Individual

Team Standings

1. Cham. Julienne 183.0

2. Ross 179.0

3. Valley View 155.0

4. Eaton 143.5

5. Wilmington 133.0

6. Wayne 129.5

7. Edgewood 127.5

8. Carroll 109.0

9. Franklin 93.0

10. Milton-Union 84.0

11. Reading 74.0

Shawnee 74.0

13. Oakwood 69.0

14. Bellbrook 66.5

15. Arcanum 48.0

16. Talawanda 36.0

17. Washington 34.0

18. Thurgood Marshall 31.0

19. Waynesville 29.0

20. Tippecanoe 27.0

21. National Trail 20.0

22. Twin Valley So. 18.0

Pictured left to right wearing their medals at the Eaton Invitational are Jacob Padilla, Jordan Hardrick, Jon Hoover, Jaden Hardrick and Jared Kleff. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_WayneWrestlers-1.jpg Pictured left to right wearing their medals at the Eaton Invitational are Jacob Padilla, Jordan Hardrick, Jon Hoover, Jaden Hardrick and Jared Kleff. Photo by Lora Padilla

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

