Wayne places 8th at GMVWA tourney

VANDALIA — Wayne had four wrestlers place in the top eight in their respective classes to help the Warriors place 8th among Division I schools at the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament.

Held at the Butler Student Activity Center, this year’s tournament took place on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 & 28.

Senior Jordan Hardrick emerged as champion in the 152 pound weight class by scoring a 9-5 decision in the final over Drew Wiechers of Centerville.

Hardrick drew a first round bye but in the second round of the tourney he won by a fall (pin) in 2:50 against Dan Blosser of Sidney. In the third round Hardrick scored a 15-4 major decision over Will Coffield of Springboro. In the quarterfinals he scored a 7-4 decision over Chase Haehnle of Cincinnati Oak Hills and in the semifinal match won by default over Zane Brown of Male High School out of Louisville, Ky. to set up his victory in the finals against Wiechers.

Heavyweight Jacob Padilla, a sophomore, took 3rd place honors. He opened the tournament with pin in 54 seconds against Patrick Broderick of Bellbrook. In the second round of the tourney Padilla also won by a fall in 33 seconds against Bryon Jones of Sidney. Padilla notched his third pin in as many rounds over Kameron Block of Troy in 1:37 to advance to the quarterfinals where he scored an 8-1 decision of Jeffrey Ware of Versailles.

Padilla eventually lost a 10-1 major decision to Brian Stears of Williamsburg. He bounced back in the consolation semifinal to win by a fall in 2:32 against Jon Hardin of Miamisburg. In the battle for third place Padilla and Ware squared off again with Padilla winning a 3-0 decision.

Senior Jared Kleff placed 6th in the 220 pound weight class. After a first round bye Kleff scored a 3-0 decision over Nathan Robinson of Delaware Hayes. Kleff won by a fall in 42 seconds against Anthony Barhorst of Bellbrook in the third round of the tournament and in the quarterfinal match scored a 4-0 decision over John Downing of Buford.

Kleff lost in the semifinal by dropping a 9-3 to Damoreon Travis of Moore Traditional. In the consolation semifinal Kleff lost a 6-1 decision to Bruno Pattison of Bellefontaine. In the battle for 5th place Kleff lost a close 3-1 decision Evan Kaeck of Wapakoneta.

Freshman Austin Mullins placed 8th in the 145 pound weight class. He opened the tournament with a pin (3:18) against Carlos Quintero of Troy. Mullins scored a 22-9 major decision over Kade Wareham of Hilliard Bradley in the second round of the tournament and in the third round pinned Nolan McCune of West Clermont in 1:45.

Mullins suffered his first loss in the quarterfinals where he lost by a pin in overtime (6:20) to Ben Yost of Dublin Coffman. That kicked Mullins into the sixth consolation bracket where he scored an 8-7 decision over Kyler Pleasant of Sidney. In the consolation quarterfinal he lost a close 1-0 decision to Ryan Whitten of Stebbins. That put Mullins up against Marcus Zullo of Pickerington Central for seventh place where Zullo pulled out a 5-4 victory.

