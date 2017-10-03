Herzer, Russell are Rotary Scholar Athletes

HUBER HEIGHTS — Garrett Russell and Sydney Herzer have been named the Rotary Scholar Athletes for October.

Sydney Herzer is the daughter of John and Rena Herzer. As an exceptional student athlete with a 3.615 GPA, she still finds time to be heavily involved in her school. She is a member of National Honor Society and Senior Cabinet. Sydney has been in our Girls Volleyball Program for 4 years. After high school, Sydney, plans to attend a four year college, major in biology, and play collegiate volleyball.

Why do you participate in this sport? and What do you like about it?

“This sport is specifically team oriented, and I believe without teamwork, there is no success. Over the years of playing club ball, I have made some friendships that I will cherish forever. The best part about volleyball is the wide variety of players I have come across. Between sand, club, and school volleyball, there have been multiple new people I have ran into that either helped me skill wise, or socially.”

Name of someone you look up to and why?

“The first person I think of as an inspiration is my sister, Taylor. From the day I was born, I looked up to her for everything. Whatever she did, I did too because to me, she always did it right. She is the exact reason I started playing volleyball, and if she decided not to play, I don’t know where I’d be right now. Not only is my sister my role model, but my best friend as well, and she’s a big reason why I’m here today. I could never thank her enough.”

Garrett Russell is the son of John and Shannon Russell. He is an great student and also a dual sport athlete with a 3.13 GPA for the first three years of high school. He participated in the varsity soccer program, and is currently the starting varsity kicker/punter on the football team. He is undecided in what he will study in college. However, he is excited to continue his education at the University of Cincinnati.

Why do you participate in this sport? What do you like about it?

“I participate in athletics because I am enjoying the feeling of being with my brothers and winning games with them. I am also getting consistent and better at my kicking game. I hope to obtain a collegiate scholarship offer.”

Name of someone you look up to and why?

“I look up to my Dad because he is such an inspiration by always being there for me when I need him. He also treats everyone with respect, no matter their age, race, or any difference.”

Sydney Herzer http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/10/web1_Herzer.jpg Sydney Herzer HHCS photo Garrett Russell http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/10/web1_Russell.jpg Garrett Russell HHCS photo