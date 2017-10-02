Wayne harriers run at Buck Creek

SPRINGFIELD — The Wayne cross country team competed at the Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday and the team finished with over half the runners establishing a new personal best time. The girls squad finished with a top five average of 23:40 and the boys finished with 10 boys under the 20 minute mark, both are accomplishments the team has not achieved in many years.

“Despite being a difficult, hilly course, we had an excellent performance,” said head coach Todd Anderson. “This was a good confidence boost as we approach the post season and the team still feels there is even more time that can be taken off.”

Overall, the girls finished eleventh out of 16 teams with five of the nine girls running their fastest time ever. The girls had two groups of runners who set the pace for the team. Schyler Schenck, Madelynn Cochren and Kristen Hoelscher finished within three seconds of each other (22:40) and then Kyrsten Childress and Bailey Koss finished with each other as well (25:06). Brooklyn McFadden and Rachel Wise rounded out the varsity scoring for the team.

The boys also pack ran at the meet which resulted in eight of the 15 runners running their fastest times ever. Lucas Houk paced the team to finish 10th out of the 26 teams. Lucas finished 44th overall followed by Vincent Statzer and Danny Cole who were all under 19 minutes. Cole Williamson, William Stephens, Rohan Storaci and Adam Larman were all under 19:30 to finish the varsity scoring for the team.

“I am extremely proud of how the team ran today,” said Anderson. “We tried something new in our pack running and they executed it perfectly. We are well prepared to run our best races at GWOC in 2 weeks.”

The Warriors have a light week this week with just a two mile race at Centerville before competing at GWOC on October 14.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/10/web1_Cole-Williamson-1.jpg Contributed photo Kristen Hoelscher, Schyler Schenck, and Madelynn Cochren run at the Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/10/web1_WayneGirlsXC-1.jpg Kristen Hoelscher, Schyler Schenck, and Madelynn Cochren run at the Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday. Contributed photo