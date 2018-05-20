Wayne track teams place 2nd at district

HUBER HEIGHTS — Both the Wayne boys and girls track teams placed 2nd at the district meet behind longtime rival Centerville, which took 1st place. The Elks’ boys team scored 118.5 points to edge Wayne’s total of 115 while the Lady Elks tallied 105 points to the Wayne girls total of 88.

Wayne suffered a setback in the girls 100 hurdles when Miamisburg hurdler Rylee Profitt tripped trying to clear a hurdle and collided with Wayne’s Kaya Stargel who fell and became injured and couldn’t finish the race. That injury prevented Stargel from competing in the 300 hurdles as well.

“That had a trickle effect because it affected three events after that in which she would have qualified,” said Wayne Coach Mike Fernandez.

Stargel couldn’t compete in the 4×200 so that race got scratched. Fernandez believes that relay team would have qualified for regional and that Stargel would have qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

The Lady Warriors might have finished ahead of Centerville in the overall points total if Stargel hadn’t been injured.

On the boys side the Warriors second shot put athlete didn’t qualify and not qualifying in the 800 meter run proved costly.

“If we scored in those two events we could have overtaken Centerville,” Fernandez said. “I was pleased with our performance overall. We had a shot to actually win both the boys and girls titles, but really the main goal was to qualify as many as we could to regional.”

Wayne qualified for regional in 12 boys events and in seven girls events.

Wayne had plenty of stellar performances during the meet from a variety of athletes.

Zarik Brown won the 100 meter dash in 10.77 seconds.

Taylor Robertson won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds. She also won the long jump (17 feet, 4.25 inches) while Makayla Portis took 2nd place (16 feet, 11 inches).

Justin Harris won the 110 meter hurdles in 14.08 seconds.

Ka’Niya McGowan placed 2nd (12.49) and Jordan Hampton 3rd (12.76) in the 100 meter dash.

The Wayne boys (Joseph Collins, Diante Lesperance, Jaden Roberts, and Brian Hill) placed 5th in the 4×200 meter relay with a time 1:32.

Lucas Houk placed 3rd in the 1600 meter run in 4:24.52.

The girls 4×100 meter relay team (Charity Miller, Makayla Portis, Ka’Niya McGowan and Jordan Hampton) took 1st place in 49.76 seconds.

The boys 4×100 also placed 1st in 42.08 seconds (Jaden Roberts, Diante Lesperance, Justin Harris, and Zarik Brown).

Brittany Prater placed 8th (1:04.36) in the 400 meter dash for the girls while Joseph Collins (52.06) placed 4th and Deonte Brown (52.84) placed 6th.

Justin Harris won the 300 meter hurdles in 38.05 seconds

Ka’Niya McGowan placed 2nd (26.15) and Jordan Hampton 4th (26.60) in the 200 meter dash while Zarik Brown took 1st place in the boys 200 dash in 21.73 seconds.

The Wayne girls placed 4th in the 1600 meter relay (Cayla Crace, Brittany Prater, Ka’Niya McGowan, and Shamaria Davis) in 4:14.12.

The Wayne boys took 1st place in the 1600 meter relay (Justin Harris, Rashad McKee, Lucas Houk, and Zarik Brown) in 3:20.01.

Brendan Hill placed 3rd in the high jump by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 1 inch.

Taylor Robertson placed 6th in the girls high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.

Joel Crain won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 9 inches.

Kayla Stephens placed 4th in the girls shot put at 33 feet, 10.5 inches.

Brian Hill placed 2nd in the long jump at 21 feet, 6.75 inches.

Taylor Robertson placed 2nd in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) while Codi Scogin placed 5th (11 feet).

The Wayne boys placed 8th in the 3200 meter relay (Alex Palcic, Kyle Johnson, Williams Stephens, and Deonte Brown) in 8:46.69.

The regional meet will also be held at Wayne High School on May 23 and 25.

Justin Harris hands the baton to Zarik Brown on the final leg of the 4×100 meter relay. Wayne won the event with a time 42.08 seconds. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Boys4x100exchange.jpg Justin Harris hands the baton to Zarik Brown on the final leg of the 4×100 meter relay. Wayne won the event with a time 42.08 seconds. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Charity Miller hands the baton to Ka’Niya McGowan on the 4×100 meter relay. Wayne took 1st place with a time of 49.76 seconds. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Girls4x100exchange.jpg Charity Miller hands the baton to Ka’Niya McGowan on the 4×100 meter relay. Wayne took 1st place with a time of 49.76 seconds. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Ka’Niya McGowan (center) and Jordan Hampton placed 2nd and 3rd in the 100 meter dash behind Fairmont’s Hailey Spitler. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_McGowan_Hampton100.jpg Ka’Niya McGowan (center) and Jordan Hampton placed 2nd and 3rd in the 100 meter dash behind Fairmont’s Hailey Spitler. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Makayla Portis placed 2nd in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 11 inches. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_MakaylaPortis_LJ.jpg Makayla Portis placed 2nd in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 11 inches. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Brian Hill hands the baton to Diante Lesperance on the 4×200 meter relay. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Boys4x200Exchange.jpg Brian Hill hands the baton to Diante Lesperance on the 4×200 meter relay. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Zarik Brown won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.77 seconds. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_ZarikBrown100dash.jpg Zarik Brown won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.77 seconds. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Lucas Houk placed 3rd in the 1600 meter run in 4:24.52. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_LucasHouk1600.jpg Lucas Houk placed 3rd in the 1600 meter run in 4:24.52. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Brendan Hill placed 3rd in the high jump by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 1 inch. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_BrendanHill_HJ.jpg Brendan Hill placed 3rd in the high jump by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 1 inch. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Taylor Robertson won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Robertson_100hurdles.jpg Taylor Robertson won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari

