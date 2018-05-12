Warriors win GWOC Championship

TROY — The Wayne Warriors won the overall Greater Western Ohio Conference championship and the National Division championship on Wednesday and Friday at Troy High School. The Lady Warriors placed third in the National Division.

In the divisional championship, Wayne, with 130.5 points edged second place Centerville who had 120.

The boys performance was the first time since 2008 that they swept both the divisional and overall championships.

“Our boys were very business-like which is something we’ve done all year,” said head coach Mike Fernandez. “We have new people step up every week. Our girls had a shot to win as well – they competed and battled all the way to the end.”

Justin Harris and Lucas Houk led the way by winning multiple events.

Harris won the 110 meter hurdles in 14.76 seconds and was second in the 300 meter hurdles in 39.75 seconds. Houk won the 1600 meter run in 4:24.31 and the 800 meter run in 1:56.03.

“Lucas was a huge part of the team championship,” said Fernandez. “This was his best performance so far this year.”

Zarik Brown also had a strong day with a second place finish in the 100 meter dash (11.18), the 400 meter dash (49.95), and the 200 meter dash (22.54).

“Zarik had an impressive 400 time but it took it out of him in the 200,” said Fernandez. “He had a great meet none the less.”

James Page was Wayne’s other individual placer in a running event with a fifth place finish in the 110 hurdles in 15.55 seconds.

The Warriors racked up points in the relays.

Wayne won the 4×400 meter relay as joseph Collins, Rashad McKee, Harris, and Brown combined for a time of 3:27.34. Diante Lesperance, Jaden Roberts, McKee and Collins also won the 4×200 meter relay in 1:32.02.

Harris, Lesperance, Roberts, and McKee were third in the 4×100 meter relay in 43.65 seconds and Houk, Brown, Stephens, and Alex Palcic were seventh in the 4×800 meter relay in 8:30.14.

Joel Crain had a big day in field events as he won the shot put with a throw of 55-05.25 and was second in the discus throw at 148-11. Other placers in field events were Reed Feagle in the shot put (4th, 46-02), Dylan Beard in discus (6th, 125-09), Brendan Hill in high jump (4th, 6-01), Brian Hill in long jump (5th, 20-10.25), and Lesperance in the long jump (7th, 20-07.75).

The Lady Warriors were led by Taylor Robertson who won both the 100 meter hurdles (15.13) and the long jump (17-00.5) while placing second in the pole vault (11-03) and fourth in the high jump (4-09).

“Taylor is such a huge part of our team’s success,” said Fernandez. “She had to do all three field events at the same time then came and won the hurdles.”

Ka’Niya McGowan won the 100 meter dash in 13.06 seconds and teammate Jordan Hampton was third in 13.39 seconds. McGowan (3rd, 26.53 seconds) and Hampton (8th, 27.65) also scored in the 200 meter dash and McGowan also placed fourth in the 400 meter dash.

Kaya Stargel was fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (48.27( and fifth in the 100 meter hurdles (16.97). Brittany Prater was also eighth in the 400 meter dash in 1:04.50.

In relays, Makayla Portis, Amaya Howard, Charity Miller, and Jordan Hampton combined for second place in the 4×100 meter relay in 50.25 seconds. Stargel, Portis, Jayla Floyd, and Hampton were fourth in the 4×200 meter relay in 1:50.38 while McGowan, Stargel, Cayla Crace, and Prater were also fourth in the 4×400 meter relay in 4:11.16.

Sabryna Creech, Mariyah Jackson, Brooklyn Cassidy, and Bailey Koss were sixth in the 4×800 meter relay in 10:41.69.

Other field event placers were Kayla Stephens in the shot put (2nd, 33-00.50), Codi Scogin in the pole vault (4th, 10-09), Portis in the long jump (6th, 15-03.5), and Kiara Herring in high jump (Tie 7th, 4-07.)

Next up for both teams is the District meet which will be hosted by Wayne High School. That meet starts on Wednesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. for field events and 5 p.m. for running events. The meet will conclude on Friday with field events beginning at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.

Brittany Prater runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-Brittany-Prater-400dash.jpg Brittany Prater runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Joseph Collins runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-Joseph-Collins-400dash.jpg Joseph Collins runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Zarik Brown runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-Zarik-Brown-400dash.jpg Zarik Brown runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Justin Harris clears a hurdle in the 300 meter hurdles during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_W-Justin-Harris-300H.jpg Justin Harris clears a hurdle in the 300 meter hurdles during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Wayne sweep of divisional, GWOC titles first since 2008

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.