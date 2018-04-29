Huber Heights Sports Calendar

Heights Half Marathon and 5K now registering

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Y at the Heights is hosting the 5th Annual Heights Half Marathon & 5K Fun Run on May 19, 2018

The Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. followed by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. You may pick up your race packet on Friday, May 18 from Noon – 7 p.m. at the Y or Saturday, May 19 from 6-6:45 a.m. at the start line near the Aquatic Center at the Heights.

All Half Marathon finishers will receive a medal and dri-fit shirt. 5K participants will receive a medal and t-shirt.

For more information please visit http://www.theheightshalf.com/