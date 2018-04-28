Warriors dominate Wayne Invitational

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors track team showed they are a force to be reckoned with on Thursday and Friday as they scored 75 points to dominate the Wayne Invitational.

The meet featured 43 teams and regional-level competition. Centerville placed second with 48.5 points.

James Page, Steven McCollum, Kaelen Turner, and Justin Harris got things started on Thursday by winning the 440 meter shuttle relay in a time of 1:00.00.

Harris came back on Friday and was second in the 110 meter hurdles in 14.70 seconds.

Zarik Brown picked up a win in the 100 meter dash in 11.27 seconds and then placed second in the 200 meter dash in 21.97 seconds.

Harris and Brown teamed up with Jaden Roberts and Diante Lesperance to place second in the 4×100 meter relay in 42.58 seconds and then Harris, Brown, Lucas Houk, and Rashad McKee placed second in the final running event, the 4×400 meter relay, in a time of 3:26.65.

Joel Crain scored in three field events including shot put (2nd, 57-03), hammer throw (4th, 159-02), and discus throw (6th, 151-07). Reed Feagle was third in the shot put with a throw of 53-01.5 and Brian Hill was eighth in the triple jump at 40-08.5 feet.

Lady Warriors fifth

The Wayne Lady Warriors were fifth in the 45-team field with 45 points.

Taylor Robertson scored in four different events and accounted for 27 of the Warriors’ overall points. She won the triple jump with a jump of 35-08, was second in the long jump at 17-03.25, and fourth in the pole vault at 10-08. Robertson also placed fourth in the 100 meter hurdles in 15.97 seconds.

Makayla Portis was second in the triple jump at 34-05 feet to pick up eight points.

Portis also joined Ka’Niya McGowan, Charity Miller, and Jordan Hampton to place third in the 4×100 meter relay in 50.13 seconds. The Warriors also took fifth in the 400 meter shuttle relay as Kaya Stargel, Kiara Herring, Hampton, and Ashley Ruble completed the relay in 1:09.24.

James Page runs in the 100 meter hurdles at the Wayne Invitational. Shamaria Davis competes in the triple jump at the Wayne Invitational. Taylor Robertson scored 27 of the Lady Warrior's 45 points at the Wayne Invitational.

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

