MVCTC names prom royalty

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) 2018 Prom, “An Enchanted Evening” was Saturday, April 7, 2018. The MVCTC Prom Court included a male and female candidate nominated by each of the MVCTC Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSO).

The 2018 Prom Court was:

BPA Candidates Morelia Balli, Medical Office Management student from Huber Heights, and Logan Hayes, Sports Management & Marketing student from Miami East;

FFA Candidates Christina Johnson, Veterinary Science student from Huber Heights and Ben Lawson, Diesel Power Technologies student from Brookville;

HOSA Candidates Keara Tellis, Biotechnology student from Huber Heights and Peyton Phillips, Biotechnology student from Northwestern;

SkillsUSA Chapter 1 Candidate Guadalupe Arrona, Cosmetology student from Mississinawa Valley;

SkillsUSA Chapter 2 Candidates Shelby Perkins, Graphic Art student from Valley View and Keir Wambo, Photography student from National Trail;

SkillsUSA Chapter 3 Candidates Chantel Banks, Firefighter/EMS student from Carlisle, Daiton Vinson-Sharp, Criminal Justice student from Vandalia;

SkillsUSA Chapter 4 Candidate Noah Rohling, Electrical Trades student from Northmont.

The MVCTC 2018 Prom King and Queen were announced on Saturday, April 7, as Shelby Perkins from Graphic Art and Daiton Vinson-Sharp from Criminal Justice.

The 2018 MVCTC Prom Court is back row, left to right, Noah Rohling, Keir Wambo, Ben Lawson, Peyton Philips, Daiton Vinson-Sharp, Logan Hayes; front row, left to right, Chantel Banks, Shelby Perkins, Guadalupe Arrona, Christina Johnson, Keara Tellis, and Morelia Balli.

MVCTC report

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

