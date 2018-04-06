Warriors dominate Herb Hartman Invitational

TROY — The Wayne boys track team dominated the Herb Hartman Invitational on Thursday evening at Troy High School. Wayne scored 153 points to easily outdistance second place Beavercreek at 102. Butler was third with 74 points.

Lucas Houk won a pair of long distance events, including the meet’s opening event, the 2000 meter steeplechase. Houk won that event in 6:24 and then came back and won the 3200 meter run in a time of 9:52.96.

Zarik Brown also won a pair of events, first the 100 meter dash in 10.8 seconds and the 400 meter dash in 49.19 seconds. teammate Joseph Collins also placed in the 400 meter in a time of 54.07 seconds for second place.

Justin Harris was also a two event winner with a win in the 110 meter hurdles in 14.62 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 39.86 seconds.

Harris and Brown joined Jerrell Dixon and Juston Harris for a win in the 4×200 meter relay in 1:31.75.

Joel Crain joined the two-event winners with a pair of victories in the discus throw (1:47-02) and shot put 55-06.5.

Other placers were Diante Lesperance who was second in the long jump (20-09) and Brian Hill who was fourth in the event (19-11). Lesperance was also second in the 200 meter dash in 23.94 seconds.

James Page was third in the 110 hurdles (16.35), Steven McCollum was fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (43.94), Reed Feagle was third in the shot put (50-03.25) and fourth in the discus throw (131-11).

Kyle Johnson was fifth in the 800 meter run (2:12.79), Brian Hill was sixth in the high jump (5-09), and Evan Fair was eighth in the pole vault at 11-00.

Wayne’s 4×800 meter relay team was fourth in 9:17.36 and its 4×400 meter relay team was fourth in 3:48.04.

Lady Warriors place fourth

The Wayne Lady Warriors placed fourth at the Herb Hartman Invitational led by their first place finish in the 4×100 meter relay. Kayla Stargel, Makayla Portis, Charity Miller, and Jordan Hampton ran in a time of 52.47 seconds.

Taylor Robertson scored in several events, including second in the 100 meter hurdles (16.41), the high jump (T4, 4-06), second in the long jump at 16-04, and tied for foourth in the pole vault at 10-6. Teammate Codi Scogin also tied for fourth in the pole vault.

Third place finishers were Jordan Hampton in the 100 meter dash (13.20) and Stargel in the 300 meter hurdles (51.08).

Other placers were Kayla Stephens in the discus throw (6th, 104-03), Makayla Portis in the long jump (14-10.75), Ashley Ruble 300 hurdles (7th, 56.57), Jaida Wolfork in the 800 meter run (2:42.68) and Sabryna Creech in the 800 meter run (8th, 2:44.12).

Wayne’s 4×800 meter relay team was second in 10:37.75, its 4×200 meter relay was fourth in 1:56.01, and the 4×400 meter relay team was fifth in 4:34.62.

The Warriors will return to action on Friday in the GMC/GWOC Showdown at Sycamore High School and the Elk Relays at Centerville on Friday, April 13.

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

