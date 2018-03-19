Huber Heights Sports Calendar

Heights Half Marathon and 5K now registering

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Y at the Heights is hosting the 5th Annual Heights Half Marathon & 5K Fun Run on May 19, 2018

The Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. followed by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. You may pick up your race packet on Friday, May 18 from Noon – 7 p.m. at the Y or Saturday, May 19 from 6-6:45 a.m. at the start line near the Aquatic Center at the Heights.

All Half Marathon finishers will receive a medal and dri-fit shirt. 5K participants will receive a medal and t-shirt.

For more information please visit http://www.theheightshalf.com/

Bingo offered at Huber Heights Athletic Foundation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Come on out and play bingo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, a volunteer run charitable Bingo located at 5367 Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Games start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. Ticket sales/paper sales start at 11:30 a.m. at $20 to play up to 36 faces and $5 buys three faces for the ‘Break the Bank/Callers Choice’ game for players 18 and older. No one under 18 is permitted during Bingo play/ticket sales. There are guaranteed payouts for the day from the bingo games of $4,600 and there are many Instant tickets and jackpots in addition to that to be won. All proceeds remain in Huber Heights and go to support youth in their school and athletic functions/pursuits within Huber Heights. No Bingo on holidays or if weather makes driving hazardous.