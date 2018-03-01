HHCS Preschool to hold informational meetings

Early learning is very important. Decades of research from some of our nation’s top researchers all found that children who attend preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten than children who do not. Huber Heights City Schools Integrated Preschool Program, located in the former Studebaker Middle School, provides early learning opportunities for children ages 3-5. Each classroom consists of up to sixteen students; eight students are typical and eight have a disability. Every classroom is staffed with a certified teacher and a paraprofessional. Students attend four days per week (Monday through Thursday) for 2 1/2 hours per day. The morning class is three year olds and early four year olds. The afternoon class is primarily older four year olds and five year olds.

A typical, weekly schedule includes language experience activities, circle (music & movement), activity centers, choice time, table work, and fine and gross motor activities. A snack is provided by the school district. Creative Curriculum has been adopted as the preschool curriculum used to support the Early Learning Content Standards from the Ohio Department of Education.

Two informational meetings for parents and guardians of preschool children will be held in March. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The second meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Board of Education room at Studebaker and will include registration information and an opportunity to tour the preschool classrooms.

The Huber Heights City Schools Integrated Preschool Program is a top-notch program and last school year was awarded a five star rating (the highest rating) from the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Education. If you are the parents or guardians of a preschool age child, I hope you will plan to attend one of our March informational meetings. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Parents can tour preschool, get registration information

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

