Gunnell discusses 2018-19 school calendar

At the January 2018 Huber Heights Board of Education meeting, the Board adopted the calendar for the 2018 – 2019 school year. The calendar for 2018 – 2019 is very similar to prior school year calendars.

The first day for students is Wednesday, August 15, 2018 and the last school day for students is scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2019. The first quarter ends on October 12, the second quarter on December 20, the third quarter on March 8, and the last quarter of the 2018 – 2019 school year ends on Friday, May 24, 2019. Teacher work days (with no students in attendance) for grading and clerical responsibilities are scheduled for August 14, October 15, December 21, March 11, and May 28. Winter break for students runs from December 21, 2018 through January 4, 2019. Spring break dates are March 26, 2018 through March 30, 2018.

Teacher training is very important to our staff to ensure they are up-to-date on the latest teaching techniques, content standards, and educational requirements. There is also an increased focus on using individual student achievement data to target instructional practices. In order to assist our staff as they work to stay current with educational changes, there are several two-hour early release days for students as well as professional development days (without students in attendance) built into the 2018 – 2019 school calendar. Two-hour early release days are scheduled for August 31, December 20, and May 15. Teacher professional development and training dates include August 13, September 12, October 15, February 13, March 11, and May 29.

The complete calendar for the 2018 – 2019 school year can be found on our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_Supt.-Gunnell.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.