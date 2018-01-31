January is science fair month in Huber schools

In our schools, January is science fair month. Students throughout our school district work in class and at home to prepare and present their science projects to a panel of judges. Science fairs are opportunities for our students to apply the skills and knowledge they have learned in math and science.

The first step is for students to ask a question or address a problem. For example, “Does ice melt faster in different liquids?” Next, students consider what they know and devise a hypothesis. Students then develop a process in order to test their hypothesis, test their hypothesis, and based on the results, come to a conclusion. During the testing phase, students record their results and graphically represent their data. The entire project including the data and results are arranged on a display board. In addition to the project display, students are asked to explain their project to judges and answer any questions the judges may have. Judges rate the project based in part on the students’ knowledge of the subject matter and the scientific process, their communication skills, creativity, and application of science/math skills.

Each student’s science fair project is rated and top scorers at each of our schools have the opportunity to advance to the district science fair that will be held on Wednesday, February 7th, at Wayne High School. At the district science fair, students will once again present their projects to a variety of judges and top scorers have the opportunity to proceed to the next level of science fair competition.

Science fairs provide our students the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills learned in their classrooms. I want to thank the teachers, parents, families, and community members that take the time to help our children with their science fair projects. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-3.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.