January is School Board Recognition Month

Ohio Governor John R. Kasich recently declared January 2018 as School Board Recognition Month. In his proclamation, Governor Kasich stated, “The service provided by the members of Ohio’s city, village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers’ governing boards is critical to ensuring high quality public education for Ohio’s schoolchildren.” Our Huber Heights City School District Board of Education consists of five citizens elected to serve overlapping terms of four years each. The current members of our Board of Education are Mr. Kelly Bledsoe, Mr. Tony Cochren, Mr. Mark Combs, Mr. William Harris, and Mr. G. Michael Miller.

Board members are elected to represent the community; setting educational goals and establishing district policy based upon Ohio laws and the values of our community. The role of Board member requires attendance at numerous meetings and both district and school activities. Board members must also read through pages of reports, agendas, proposals and other information in order to make the best possible decisions for the students of our community. As elected representatives of the community, Board members help build support for and appreciation of our schools and public education. They are the link between our schools and our community and as such, spend many hours talking to and helping parents and others understand the various policies and procedures of our school district.

Ohio’s school board members are one of the largest groups of elected officials in the state and are charged with one of the major responsibilities in government — to provide the best educational opportunities possible for the children of Ohio. The five members of the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education, through their leadership and service, make a positive difference in the education of the students of our community. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our Board of Education members, current and past, for their service to our students, our schools, and our community. I hope students, staff, and community members will make a special effort to thank our school board members for their hard work. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

