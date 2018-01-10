The safety of our staff and students has always been a priority in the Huber Heights City School District. Locked perimeter doors, a “buzz in” school visitor system, and lock down drills are just a few of the safety components found in all of our schools. Recently, our school district added an additional safety resource available to our staff, students, and families.

The district has contracted with PublicSchoolWORKS to provide a reporting system called, “Stay Safe and Speak Up.” This is a telephone/online service that allows parents, students or others to anonymously report any safety concerns. To access the hotline, students or others can call 1-866-listen2me (1-866-547-8362) and speak to an attendant. This attendant is not in any way affiliated with our school district. This person will listen to the issue/concern, complete a written report, and then with the okay of the caller, transfer the caller to a specialist or other support person. After the call is finished, the district will receive a confidential report based on the information from the phone call. The “Stay Safe and Speak Up” system can also be accessed online by going to our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org and clicking on the “Stay Safe and Speak Up” icon located midway down the page. Whether the safety concern is reported by phone or online, once the information is provided to our school district, it is thoroughly investigated.

Individuals that utilize the “Stay Safe and Speak Up” system are asked to provide as much information as possible. This includes names, times, and event details. Remember, this service is for the safety of everyone and the individual sharing the information remains anonymous.

The online reporting system and the 1-866-listen2me phone system are for students, parents, or others to report concerns which may jeopardize the safety of people or school facilities. The information obtained through the “Stay Safe and Speak Up” system helps us maintain school environments for our students and staff that are safe and conducive for learning. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-1.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.