Helping others in the HHCS

In the Huber Heights City Schools, the holiday season is a time to focus on giving back to our community and to those less fortunate. Whether it is through collecting food, money, or toys, or sharing their talents with others, our students are developing into strong citizens with compassion for others.

This year and in years past, our students focus on important projects that provide help to those in need. All of our schools have collected canned goods and other food items for the Huber Heights FISH Food Pantry. This year, our students also collected items for those areas impacted by weather disasters. In addition to food items, students also donated socks, hats, gloves, mittens, clothing items, and toys to various organizations. Money has been collected and donated to the Pink Ribbon Girls, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 4 Paws for Ability, and the Special Wish Foundation, as well as to individual families. Recently, members of the Weisenborn Junior High wrestling team partnered up with a local family to help children in need. The students donated new toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital that will be used to help comfort children during their stay in the hospital.

Our students also share their talents with the community during the holiday season and throughout the school year. Holiday cards are crafted by our students and shared with local nursing homes. The programs and placemats at the holiday dinner are made by students in our schools. Various school chorus and musical groups have performed at the annual Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner, the annual Huber Heights City Christmas Tree Lighting, and other community events. The ROTC provides the Color Guard at many school and city occasions.

I am proud of our staff and students and their willingness to help others. These students are demonstrating the importance of giving back to others in our community that may need help. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

