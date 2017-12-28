COSI visits Charles Huber

Students attending Charles Huber Elementary School were provided a special opportunity to interact with science when COSI on Wheels visited their building last week. The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) presented “Changing Conditions” to the staff and students of Charles Huber. COSI itself is located in Columbus, Ohio and provides children and adults an opportunity to learn and interact with all types of science and science activities.

“Changing Conditions” introduced students to the science of weather. The program began with a large group, forty-five minute interactive assembly followed up with small group, hands-on activities. During the large group assembly students learned about various weather/science concepts including: atmospheric/air pressure, wind, cloud formation and cloud types, the water cycle, weather forecasting, extreme weather, and weather safety. The small group, hands-on activities engaged students in weather-related activities and encouraged the development of science process skills. During this portion of the presentation, students had the opportunity to practice their weather forecasting skills, examine the process of hail formation, and experiment with the tools of the meteorological profession.

“Current Conditions” is one of six traveling science demonstrations available to schools from COSI. Each year more than 300,000 students take part in COSI On Wheels programs, and over the past 30 years, COSI On Wheels has brought hands-on science to more than 7.5 million students across the Midwest region. In addition to the students attending Charles Huber Elementary, many other students throughout the Huber Heights City School District have had the opportunity to learn and interact with science because of the COSI on Wheels program. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.