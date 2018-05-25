Graduation is an ending, but also beginning

As an educator and Superintendent of the Huber Heights City Schools, a day that I look forward to every year, is the Wayne High School graduation. Today over 400 students will enter Wright State’s E.J. Nutter Center at 2:00 p.m. as high school seniors and exit as Wayne High School alumni. Our graduation ceremony is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our students with our staff, families, and community.

For our students, graduation is not only an ending, it is also a beginning. As they say good-bye to four years of high school courses, students must also begin to plan for the next phase of their lives. For some, graduation means entering the workforce or military and for others it means continuing their education at a two-year, four-year, or technical college. Graduation may be the end of high school but it is the beginning of new life plans that will lead to advanced degrees and careers.

Our staff has done their very best to help each student develop the academic and life skills necessary for success beyond high school. Our hope is that along with their education, the “Warrior Pride” instilled in students over their years in our school district will help them accomplish great things as they leave Wayne and move forward with their lives.

The Wayne High School Class of 2018 is an exceptional group of young people. The Board of Education, staff, and I wish each one of them the very best as they graduate. They have the talent, intelligence, and skills to achieve great things. We look forward to hearing about the their continued accomplishments. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

