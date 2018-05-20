Older students serve as role models

For our elementary students, one of the highlights of the end of the school year is a visit from the Wayne High School Marching Band, Jazz Band, and Warriorettes. Not only do our elementary students get to hear some great music from our very talented high school bands, they also have the opportunity to learn more about music and musical instruments from some very positive Wayne High School role models.

During the assembly at Charles Huber Elementary, each band played a variety of music while band directors Mrs. Kirsten Showers, and Mrs. Susan Chambers identified the different instruments and explained their importance in the band. The Warriorette officers performed dance routines to a few of the songs played by the marching band. By showcasing the musical talents of our high school students, our elementary students can begin to think about the options available to them as they get older. Currently, our fifth and sixth grade students have the option of beginning instruction in one of several musical instruments when school begins in the fall.

During these end of year band assemblies, our elementary students not only learn more about music and musical instruments, they also have the opportunity to interact with positive role models. Children that have good, strong role modes have a better chance to develop a positive lifestyle and make good choices and I appreciate the fact that our Wayne High School students, like our band members and Warriorettes, can serve as positive role models for our younger students. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

