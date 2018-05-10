Sunday, April 22, was Earth Day and for many of our students the three “Rs” were “Recycle, Reduce, Reuse.” Various reading and writing activities focused on ways our students can be kind to our Earth. Students read stories about how to make our land and water ways cleaner. They learned about recycling through sorting different pictures into bins labeled, “Glass,” “Metal,” “Paper,” and “Plastic.”

They discussed with their classmates the small changes that can make a big difference to our environment such as turning off the lights when leaving a room, using both sides of a sheet of paper, turning off the faucet when brushing their teeth, and using a cloth or plastic lunch container over and over again instead of a paper bag that is used once and then thrown away. Many students painted pictures of the earth and wrote recycling ideas with the caption, “I Can Make a Difference”. Even our youngest students are learning to conserve and treat our Earth with respect through recycling, reducing waste, and reusing items.

Our school buildings also serve as an example to our staff, students, and community about the importance of conservation. Recycling bins are found throughout each of our buildings, hand dryers instead of paper towels are located in the restrooms, and recycled materials were utilized whenever possible both during building construction and for school furnishings.

We want to help our students learn the importance of taking care of our planet, not only by what we teach, but also by the example we set. In the Huber Heights City Schools, every day is “Earth Day”! As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

