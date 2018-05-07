Thank your child’s teacher

On April 12, 2018, the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education passed a resolution designating the week of May 6, 2018, as National Teacher Appreciation Week. This is the week that we set aside to thank our teaching staff for all they do for our students.

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the lives of children in their classrooms. Most adults can remember a favorite teacher or coach that had a positive influence in their life. If you can read and write, you should thank a teacher. Every time you use your math skills, you should thank a teacher. Think about all the accomplishments in your life and ask yourself, “Would this be possible without teachers?” Each and every career is built upon the work of teachers who are daily charged with developing the talent found in our classrooms.

Teaching extends way beyond the classroom. It requires hours and hours of time outside of school preparing lessons, reviewing educational material, meeting with parents, counseling students, attending professional development sessions, serving on district committees, performing community service, evaluating student progress, and planning activities for students when they need additional help. To be a teacher is to devote your life to children and to their education. On behalf of the Board of Education and myself, I want to thank our teachers for the essential role they play in our community, our schools, and in the lives of our students. I also ask that our families, students, and community members take the time to write a note of thanks to someone on our staff during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Let them know you appreciate their hard work and dedication.

As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

