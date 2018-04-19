Weisenborn earns recognition for STEM education

Recently, Weisenborn Junior High was named a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. This national award was in recognition of Weisenborn’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic (STEM) and career learning program. In order to earn this distinction at the junior high level, a school must offer at least on PLTW Gateway unit per grade level, with at least 50 percent student participation and with 25 percent of students advancing to high school participating in two or more PLTW units. Currently, Weisenborn offers PLTW Gateway courses in computer science, engineering, and biomedical sciences. Wayne High School also offers nationally recognized PLTW programs in the areas of engineering, biomedical sciences, and computer science

Through PLTW’s K-12 pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science, students learn problem-solving strategies, critical and creative thinking, and how to effectively communicate and collaborate. According to the three teachers instructing PLTW courses at Weisenborn (Mrs. Lori Strong, Ms. Shannon Ross-Davis, and Mrs. Angie McNerney) the program has been transformative in how students analyze and solve problems. Students must apply knowledge from a variety of subject areas as they participate in hands-on activities, projects, and problems that reflect real-world scenarios and careers.

If our students are to be successful in a global economy, they need skills in science and technology. Project Lead the Way not only provides students with these essential skills, it also offers them unique opportunities to work collaboratively, identify problems, apply what they know, persevere through challenges, find unique solutions, and lead their own learning. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

