Students and staff in grades three through twelve are busy preparing for the required Ohio State testing. Testing begins on Monday, April 9 and continues through Wednesday, April 25. As in previous years, all students in grades three through eight take the Ohio tests in both math and English Language Arts (ELA). Students in grades five and eight will also take the state test in science. High school students are required to take end-of-course exams in Algebra, Geometry, English Language Arts, Biology, American Government, and American History. The questions on the state tests and end-of-course exams are aligned to, and assess students’ knowledge of Ohio’s Academic Content Standards at each grade level and in each tested area.

As a school district, the textbooks and materials that we purchase for use in our classrooms support both the teaching and learning of the Ohio Academic Content Standards and student success on the state tests and other required assessments. Students that need additional assistance with grade level content are provided with support through one-on-one and small group tutoring. We also provide multiple opportunities for students to prepare for the state tests through the use of practice tests as well as previous test materials released by the Ohio Department of Education.

If you know a student preparing for state testing, please encourage and support their efforts. If you would like more information about Ohio’s State tests, visit the Ohio Department of Education’s website at www.ode.state.oh.us and click on “Testing” or go to our district website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

