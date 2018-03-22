Sinclair, Wayne forge strong partnership

The Huber Heights City School District is committed to providing an education to our students that ensures they are college and / or career ready upon graduation from Wayne High School. This means we continually collaborate with local businesses and colleges to make sure that our graduates meet or exceed the expectations of employers and post-secondary institutions.

Recently, I had the opportunity to work together with other area superintendents, top leaders from Sinclair Community College, major Dayton area employers, and Sinclair students as a part of Sinclair’s strategic planning process. The Huber Heights City School District (HHCS) and Sinclair have a strong connection, including Sinclair’s satellite building located in Huber Heights and the College Credit Plus (CCP) partnership that allows students attending Wayne to also earn college credit from Sinclair. Currently 184 Wayne High School students are earning college credit from Sinclair through the CCP program.

The conversations throughout the day focused on the changing workforce needs in Southwest Ohio, as well the educational programs Sinclair needs to add or discontinue in order to better serve the needs of students and future employers. Other talks targeted STEM and other technical fields and identified career tracks in healthcare/bioscience, advanced manufacturing, aerospace science, advanced IT, and logistics as Southwest Ohio’s top needs.

The discussions held during the day will help our school district align our course offerings and curriculum with what our students need for college and career success. If you questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-3.jpg

Parents can tour preschool, get registration information

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.