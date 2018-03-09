Celebrating Black History Month

February was Black History Month and a time for our students to learn more about the history and accomplishments of African Americans. While we always try to educate our students on different historical figures and events as well as different cultures, our schools take time during February to specifically recognize the many ways African-Americans have enriched our country, culture, and history.

Students throughout our district have studied the accomplishments of famous African Americans. Our younger students learned about Ruby Bridges, who as a six year old child became known as the first African-American child to attend an all-white elementary school in the South while our older students studied Virginia Hamilton, one of the greatest authors of children’s books such as M.C. Higgins the Great and The Planet of Junior Brown. Time was spent learning about historical figures such as George Washington Carver, who developed hundreds of products from peanuts and greatly improved the agricultural output of Southern farmers; Frederick Douglass a former slave who became a human rights leader in the abolition movement; and Rosa Parks, whose refusal to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama bus led to the rescinding of the law requiring segregation on public buses. The contributions of more contemporary figures such as former President Barack Obama, General Colin Powell, and Dr. Condoleezza Rice have also been discussed.

One way to help our younger students understand the efforts of African Americans in our society is to have them personalize their learning. Younger students recently discussed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Students were then asked to write about their own dreams using the writing prompt, ”I have a dream…”

Throughout history, the accomplishments of African Americans have improved every aspect of our lives. Through the hard work of our staff members our students are provided with a wealth of learning opportunities that help them discover and appreciate the many contributions African Americans have made to our world. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

