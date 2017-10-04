Who to contact in local and state government

HUBER HEIGHTS – Below is a list of city, county, and state elected officials serving Huber Heights:
City of Huber Heights
www.hhoh.org
6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424
City Manager Rob Schommer
rschommer@hhoh.org
Mayor Tom McMasters
tmcmasters@hhoh.org
Council Members
Ward 1 – Richard Shaw
rshaw@hhoh.org
Ward 2 – Janell Smith
jsmith@hhoh.org
Ward 3 – Tyler Starline
tstarline@hhoh.org
Ward 4 – Judy Blankenship
jblankenship@hhoh.org
Ward 5 – Nancy Byrge
nbyrge@hhoh.org
Ward 6 – Ed Lyons
elyons@hhoh.org
At-Large – Mark Campbell
mcampbell@hhoh.org
At-Large – Glenn Otto
gotto@hhoh.org
Huber Heights City Schools
www.huberheightscityschools.org
5954 Longford Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424
Superintendent Susan Gunnell
susan.gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org
Board of Education
President Kelly Bledsoe
Kelly.Bledsoe@huberheightscityschools.org
Vice President Mark Combs
Mark.Combs@huberheightscityschools.org
Board Members
Mike Miller
Mike.Miller@huberheightscityschools.org
Tony Cochren
Tony.Cochren@huberheightscityschools.org
William Harris
William.Harris@huberheightscityschools.org
Montgomery County Officials
www.mcohio.org
Montgomery County Commissioners
451 W 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio, 45422
Dan Foley
vangrovj@mcohio.org
Deborah Lieberman
oberert@mcohio.org
Judy Dodge
startzmanc@mcohio.org
Administrator Joseph Tuss
tussj@mcohio.org
Auditor Karl Keith
Treasurer Carolyn Rice
riceca@mcohio.org
Ohio Officials
Governor John R. Kasich, Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215,
614-644-0813, Fax: 614-466-9354
Secretary of State Jon Husted, 180 E. Broad St. 15th floor, Columbus, OH 53266-0418
Auditor David Yost, 88 E. Broad St., 5th floor, Columbus, OH 43215
Attorney General Mike DeWine, 30 E.Broad St., Columbus, OH 43266
Senator Bill Beagle, Ohio Sentate District 5, 1 Capitol Square, First floor, Columbus, OH 43215
Representative Mike Henne, Ohio House District 40, 77 S. High St., 13th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, 338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510