Who to contact in local and state government

HUBER HEIGHTS – Below is a list of city, county, and state elected officials serving Huber Heights:

City of Huber Heights

www.hhoh.org

6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

937-233-1423

City Manager Rob Schommer

937-237-5827

rschommer@hhoh.org

Mayor Tom McMasters

tmcmasters@hhoh.org

Council Members

Ward 1 – Richard Shaw

rshaw@hhoh.org

937-829-1209

Ward 2 – Janell Smith

jsmith@hhoh.org

937-669-8025

Ward 3 – Tyler Starline

tstarline@hhoh.org

937-304-4587

Ward 4 – Judy Blankenship

jblankenship@hhoh.org

937-233-9391

Ward 5 – Nancy Byrge

nbyrge@hhoh.org

937-716-2779

Ward 6 – Ed Lyons

elyons@hhoh.org

937-237-8282

At-Large – Mark Campbell

mcampbell@hhoh.org

937-237-5679

At-Large – Glenn Otto

gotto@hhoh.org

937-554-6772

Huber Heights City Schools

www.huberheightscityschools.org

5954 Longford Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424

Superintendent Susan Gunnell

937-237-6300

susan.gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org

Board of Education

President Kelly Bledsoe

937-237-6300

Kelly.Bledsoe@huberheightscityschools.org

Vice President Mark Combs

Mark.Combs@huberheightscityschools.org

Board Members

Mike Miller

Mike.Miller@huberheightscityschools.org

Tony Cochren

Tony.Cochren@huberheightscityschools.org

William Harris

William.Harris@huberheightscityschools.org

Montgomery County Officials

www.mcohio.org

Montgomery County Commissioners

451 W 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio, 45422

937-225-4912

Dan Foley

vangrovj@mcohio.org

937-225-4015

Deborah Lieberman

oberert@mcohio.org

937-225-6470

Judy Dodge

startzmanc@mcohio.org

Administrator Joseph Tuss

937-225-4693

tussj@mcohio.org

Auditor Karl Keith

937-225-4326

Treasurer Carolyn Rice

937-225-4010

riceca@mcohio.org

Ohio Officials

Governor John R. Kasich, Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215,

614-644-0813, Fax: 614-466-9354

Secretary of State Jon Husted, 180 E. Broad St. 15th floor, Columbus, OH 53266-0418

877- 767-6446, 614-466-2655

Auditor David Yost, 88 E. Broad St., 5th floor, Columbus, OH 43215

800-282-0370 or 614-466-4514

Attorney General Mike DeWine, 30 E.Broad St., Columbus, OH 43266

614-466-4320

Senator Bill Beagle, Ohio Sentate District 5, 1 Capitol Square, First floor, Columbus, OH 43215

614-466-6247

Representative Mike Henne, Ohio House District 40, 77 S. High St., 13th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215

614-644-8051

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510

202-224-2315

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, 338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

202-224-3353

