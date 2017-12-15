Woodland launches new mobile tour app

DAYTON – Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum announces the launch of the Woodland mobile app. The app allows people everywhere to “visit” the cemetery for a self-guided, virtual tour from anywhere at any time.

The app is free to the public and available now for downloading on iOS (Apple®) and Android® devices. Woodland is also in the process of mapping the burial locations of over 109,000 individuals and providing families the option of linking memories and family history via a digital memorial page.

Woodland is the first cemetery in the greater Dayton area to implement this innovative mobile app which opens Woodland to people locally, nationally and internationally, who may not be able to visit or wish to tour the cemetery via the self-guided tour functionality of this new and exciting technology.

The app currently includes three of Woodland’s most popular tour requests and will be updated to include all of the tours available at Woodland. Each tour stop features one of the most popular and frequently visited locations in Woodland, including the final resting places of the Wright Brothers, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Erma Bombeck, Johnny Morehouse and Levi and Matilda Stanley, just to name a few. The user also has the option to read a story of each individual or monument. The app can also be used by people who are on the grounds of Woodland for self-guided tours, as it provides turn-by-turn directions that will be a very helpful tool in navigating the cemetery’s 200+ acres.

“The innovative Woodland mobile app is a tremendous leap forward for Woodland, Dayton’s most historic cemetery, and one of the nation’s oldest rural cemeteries” said Sean O’Regan, president and CEO. “It has been said that the story of Woodland is the story of Dayton, so having the ability to bring the history and beauty of Woodland to all via a smartphone is a wonderful opportunity to give back to our supportive community.”

To download the free mobile app, search for Woodland Cemetery at the app store. For more information about Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, visit woodlandcemetery.org.

About Woodland Cemetery

Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum sits in the heart of downtown Dayton on over 200 verdant acres of rolling hills with over 3000 trees on the property. This historic cemetery, founded in 1841, welcomes thousands of visitors who tour the grounds each year to visit the grave sites of inventors of powered flight, Wilbur and Orville Wright; poet Paul Laurence Dunbar; Matilda and Levi Stanley, Queen and King of the Gypsies; writer Erma Bombeck; Governor James M. Cox; inventor Charles F. Kettering; and entrepreneurs John H. Patterson (NCR); George P. Huffman (Huffy Bicycles); and George Mead (Mead Paper Co.).

Take a virtual tour of Woodland Cemetery by downloading the free Woodland mobile app. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_Woodland.jpg Take a virtual tour of Woodland Cemetery by downloading the free Woodland mobile app. Contributed photo