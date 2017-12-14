SICSA receives grant to save homeless pets

KETTERING — SICSA Pet Adoption Center is pleased to have received a Rachel Ray ‘Save Them All’ grant from Best Friends Animal Society to help launch their Satellite Cat Program. This program will help save at least an additional 333 cats from Montgomery County annually.

SICSA Pet Adoption Center has chosen three locations as pilot sites for their Satellite Cat Program. These locations include Scratching Post Cat Hospital, Poochie Bath & Boutique and Animal M.D. Veterinary Clinic.

“We at SICSA are so excited about our new Satellite Cat adoption program since it gives us the opportunity to save even more lives and promote our mission of nurturing loving, lifelong relationships between animal and people throughout our community,” said Becci Cornell, SICSA’s Satellite Cat Program Coordinator. “As the program will grow over time, we will be able to reach even more people and make adoptions more accessible and convenient.”

SICSA Pet Adoption Center is an active partner in Best Friends Network which offers help and support to animal rescue groups and shelters that save lives in their communities.

“The Animal Resource Center continues to ‘purr-fect’ our partnerships, with organizations like SICSA leading the way through innovative grants. This life-saving program will help 333 more cats finds ‘fur-ever’ homes with wonderful families. We are excited about this new program and so are all the cats at our shelter!” says Mark Kumpf from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center

About SICSA: Founded in 1974, SICSA began as an alternative to the traditional animal welfare system with a mission of improving the lives of stray animals and promoting adoption. The organization runs an Animal Adoption Center in Kettering at 2600 Wilmington Pike, which is open seven days a week to those interested in bringing home a companion animal.

For more information about SICSA, please visit www.sicsa.org or call the Adoption Center at (937) 294-6505.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_SICSA.jpg