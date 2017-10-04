Aullwood’s October calendar of events

BUTLER TWP. — October is a beautiful month with clear blue skies and brilliant autumn colors. Visit Aullwood and take a hike on the trails to observe the changing fall colors. Enjoy making s’mores over a crackling fire at GLOW: Nature at Night and take a “glowing” night walk of discovery around the farm.

General admission is $5/adult (age 12 up) and $3/child (age 3-11) unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Ages 2 and under are admitted free. Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call (937) 890-7360 for more information. Read more on Aullwood’s website www.aullwood.org.

Aullwood Art Quilt Exhibit

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm and the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network are delighted to present our 25th Annual Art Quilt Exhibit “Spots, Stripes & Shapes in Nature” which will be on display from September 21 through November 4. From ladybugs to mushrooms, zebras to birch trees, stingrays to oak leaves, the colors catch our eye and the shapes stimulate our imaginations. We may be fascinated by the design, but in nature, these markings may make the difference between life and death. They can lure, repel, expose or protect. Will your color attract a mate? Will your design trap tonight’s dinner?

Art quilts may be abstract or representational, whimsical or thought provoking, hand or machine quilted and use any type of fabric. The imagination of these artists is boundless. Juror Amy Deal, a resident of Dayton, is an award-winning fine artists and freelance visual communicator who has worked in many media situations, from lead designer/ art director to facilitator of intergenerational group art projects. A reception for the artists will be held on Sunday, October 1 from 2 – 4 p.m. All are welcome. (Center)

*Draft Horse Wagon Rides

Sunday, October 1 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. join Red and Mick, Aullwood’s draft horse team, for a relaxing tour of Aullwood Farm on a wagon drawn by horse power. Fees for the program are $1/person. Each ride lasts about 30 minutes. (Farm)

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19, 26 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Meet us in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks then journey on a walk revealing many new and exciting discoveries. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $5.00/adult. (Center)

FREE ADMISSION

Sunday, October 8, admission to Aullwood’s Nature Center is free for all from 1 – 5 p.m. Admission to Aullwood’s Farm is free for all from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the Butler Township Celebration. Bring your family and friends to explore six miles of trails, meet the animals, enjoy a wagon ride or look for native birds! (Farm and Center)

Butler Township Bicentennial Festival

You’re invited to join the celebration Sunday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike. Admission to Aullwood Farm is free for the festival. The celebration will be jam-packed with entertainment, food and fun for all ages. Kids will enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, wagon rides and skits about nature with Chris Rowlands at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Farm Discovery Center. Don’t miss out on the “Butler Township Bicentennial Ale,” created and brewed by Hairless Hare Brewery in honor of the township’s 200th anniversary. Please bring your own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the live music including Ashley Martin, Nightflyer, the Eric Jerardi Band and Hey There Morgan! (Farm)

Pumpkins: A Smashing Good Time Farm Walk

Saturday, October 14 starting at 2:30 p.m. experience the beauty of fall at the farm. Hike through leaves of different colors and listen to the leaves crunch beneath your feet. Learn all about pumpkins – from spring plantings to baking pumpkin seeds. Paint a pumpkin to take home and help feed the cows a pumpkin for their dinner. Enjoy the autumn season at the farm. (Farm)

*GLOW: Nature at Night

Bring your family and friends to enjoy Aullwood’s GLOW: Nature at Night on October 20 & 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Experience Aullwood Farm lit up with glowing lights and adorn yourself with unique glow items such as hats, rings and necklaces or have fun brandishing your glow-in-the-dark sword. Thrill to fire and LED entertainers and laughs with Chris Rowlands as he sings new and old songs. Children of all ages will enjoy our special GLOW activities and games. Watch your beloved Enchanted Forest creatures as they share their life stories in fun and entertaining interactions inside the Farm Discovery Center. Grab a flashlight and follow a naturalist on a night hike to seek out illusive night creatures. Enjoy the cool fall evening as you roast hotdogs and marshmallows and make a s’more over a crackling fire, or indulge your taste buds by visiting a variety of local food trucks. You won’t want to miss GLOW. (Farm)

GLOW: Nature at Night is sponsored by C. Stewart Johnson, Choice Comfort Services and Riverdale Optimist Club.

Admission for Friends of Aullwood members is $5/adult (age 12+) and $3/child (age 3-11). Non Members are $6/adult (age 12+) and $4/child (age 3-11). Ages 2 and under are FREE. *Some activities may require additional fee.

*Chipmunk Adventures

Fall is a wonderful time for youngsters to come to Aullwood to discover the natural world with our Chipmunk Adventure Classes for children 2 – 5 years old (2-3 year olds with an adult); (4-5 year olds adult is optional). Orange Pumpkin is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24 from 10 a.m. – noon. Children will enjoy outdoor experiences, stories, songs, crafts and Aullwood’s live animals. They should be dressed for all possible weather conditions as events take place outside unless severe weather threatens. Two adults will be with the children at all times. The class will be held at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. The class is $15 for members and $17 for nonmembers. For information call (937) 890-7360.

*Nature Photography for Beginners

The Lifelong Learning class, “Nature Photography for Beginners” will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. – noon. Garner some “secret lore” from a nature photographer while sharing an odyssey of experiences and images. Learn how things like knowledge, observation, patience and persistence can bring rewarding experiences and fun. This indoor class will be followed by a photo hike. The fall landscape should be at its peak for you to try out your newly learned skills. The class will focus on taking pictures of plants, animals, barns, landscapes and more; not just the ins-and-outs of each piece of equipment. Attendees should expect surprises. If you would like, bring your own camera. The class is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Class limit is 15 with a minimum of four. This is a beginner/ intermediate level class with instructor Jim Sage. For information call (937) 890-7360. (Center)

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, an Audubon Center for environmental education and sustainable agriculture, provides activities that increase understanding and preservation of the planet by children and adults through education, research and recreation.

Reach Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm at (937) 890-7360.

