Yost speaks on business, regulation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Auditor of State Dave Yost spoke about business and government’s role in regulating them during a presentation to the Northern Area Chamber Alliance last Wednesday.

The Chamber Alliance includes the Huber Heights, Trotwood, Brookville, Northmont Area, and Vandalia-Butler Chambers of Commerce.

“Whether you are a large manufacturer or a single accountant, every business needs the same things,” said Yost. “You need access to capital, access to power, access to labor, and some way to lay off your risk. Those four things are crucial to every business. So, when I talk about pro-growth policies, I want the government to ask if the policy or regulation will make those four pillars of business more, or less, available, more or less reliable, and more or less expensive.”

Yost said government has a role in regulating things and cited driving on the right side of the road as a practical example. However, he believes government should ask itself if a new regulation was going to affect business adversely, a regulation has to be important enough to justify that.

Yost, who is running for Attorney General, said government needs to be predictable as well.

“If the government can change things that cost business more money, then businesses have to price that risk into its products,” he said. “That could make your product noncompetitive versus another in a different jurisdiction.”

During a question and answer period, Yost said he was against the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

“Let’s call it what it is – when they say recreational use they mean want to smoke marijuana and get stoned,” said Yost. “I’m not for that. It gets a little murkier when we talk about medical marijuana because I’ve known a couple dying of stage 4 cancer that only found relief through being able to use marijuana products. I support tightly controlled medical marijuana under the supervision of medical professionals.”

He said he does have concerns about the roll out for Ohio’s medical marijuana regulations.

In an interview after the lunch, Yost spoke about a plan he recently unveiled to increase school safety if he becomes attorney general.

Dubbed the SECUR Program, or School Entry Control and Urgent Response, which would include arming and training staff volunteers.

“We need to protect our kids at school at least as well as we protect our politicians at work,” Yost said. “This program takes the same proven tactics and technology we use in government offices—and many private businesses—and puts them to work in our schools, where our greatest treasures are.”

Yost’s plan calls for a statewide assessment of security measures in place at each school; modifications to buildings that don’t meet minimum security standards funded by a state bond; and establishing “robust” training programs for school staff volunteers who have prior military or law enforcement experience “allowing an on-site response in the moments before law enforcement arrives.”

Yost’s website said this training would be “far more in-depth than a concealed carry class.”

By Darrell Wacker

