Community Calendar

Faith Presbyterian Lenten schedule

HUBER HEIGHTS — During the season of Lent, Faith Church will host a weekly supper and study focused on Risking Peace in a Violent World. The study will be held each Wednesday evening through March 28. A soup supper will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the study which will be led by Pastor Maggie Gillespie. The public is invited. Faith Church is located at 5555 Chambersburg Road and the phone number is 233-0873.

Debt reduction seminar slated

HUBER HEIGHTS — Join members of the Success Center Foundation for a free seminar on debt elimination, improving your credit score, and using money wisely. The seminar will be held one (TBA) Saturday afternoon in April within the conference room at the Dayton Metro Library (Huber Heights Branch) at 6160 Chambersburg Road.

Since space is limited, registration is required. Register by clicking on the Contact Us link at the foundation’s home page (www.thesuccesscenterfoundation.weebly.com) and enter “Attend April Seminar” in the Comment box, then click the Submit button.

Check our web site and Courier announcement regularly for exact time and dates for this and upcoming free seminars.

City Council meeting cancelled

HUBER HEIGHTS — The March 12 meeting of the Huber Heights City Council has been cancelled.

Huber Heights Parks & Rec meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board has scheduled a regular meeting for Thursday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Heights City Council meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council has scheduled a regular meeting for Monday, March 26 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from September thru May. The next one is Friday, March 16, 2018 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

MENSA to offer admission test

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, both at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Strength Within Parents Support Team

HUBER HEIGHTS — Parents are the experts about their own children. Through the challenges and rewarding experiences, we as a team will find the strength within us to conquer. When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. Join me, we will meet at Sinclair Community College – Huber Heights Learning Center- 7301 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424 (Please see front desk for room location).The cost is free, Pre-Registration is requested and appreciated. For further information and registration please contact Lea Wilcox, Founder (937) 856-7057. Monthly Meeting Schedule for 2018 is (6:30-7:30pm) March 8, April 12, and May 10. Together we will Connect, Share, Inspire, Network and have Fun!!

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS – Are you are someone you know is suffering from the chaos of cancer? Do you feel alone during your journey? If so, Cancer Companions is here for you. Cancer Companions is a program that provides moral and spiritual support to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, family members, and friends. This program is designed to help those affected by cancer see God throughout their journey. To register or gain additional information contact Pastor Latoya at 937.236.5970 or latoyawsulphurgrove.org.

FISH Food Pantry seeks phone volunteers

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights FISH Food Pantry is in desperate need of volunteers who live in Huber Heights to take phone calls. We have two people on any one day taking phone calls from home to help people wanting to make an appointment to come to the pantry. Time ranges from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Volunteers can work as little or as much as they would like, but generally take at least two mornings a month. We would like to continue to serve as many people as we can, but if we don’t get more volunteers, we may need to reduce our hours. Please call Jean Wallingford at 667-0276.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry team will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_Calendar.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.