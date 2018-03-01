Aullwood Audubon Center March events

BUTLER TWP. — The month of March begins with early blooming wildflowers and the tasty Aullwood Pancake Brunch on March 4th along with final Sugarbush Walks of the season. Find your own favorite bird at our eBird Workshop and join us to see all the birds at Project Feeder Watch.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the warming landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $7.00. (Center)

Sugarbush Walks

Join us for the final Sugarbush Walks of the season on Saturday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m.at the Farm Discovery Center. The sap begins to move in the sugar maple trees as the length of each day increases. This is a perfect time to be outdoors – the air is crisp and bird song is increasing. During this enchanting time, a broken maple twig will “bleed” sweet sap and a hole drilled in the trunk will quickly produce a bucket full of the essence of spring. The clear sap, if boiled, will turn into delicious maple syrup. You can experience the sap flow and the making of maple syrup by joining us on our final Sugarbush Walks. Discover the wonder of food making from trees as we walk to the sugar house to observe the boiling of sap and drawing off of warm maple syrup. (Farm)

*Friends of Aullwood Pancake Brunch

Hungry for pancakes? Come over to the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center on Sunday, March 4 for a traditional Pancake Brunch prepared by our own Gourmet Cooks from the Friends of Aullwood Board of Trustees. There will be continuous serving this year from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Enjoy a tasty brunch at the Farm followed by a guided hike into the sugarbush, where, with the cooperation of the weather, sap will be boiling into maple syrup! Prices are $8.00/adult and $4.00/child (12 and under).Walk-ins are welcome! Call Aullwood at (937) 890-7360 to make your reservation. (Farm)

Project FeederWatch

Thursdays and Fridays, March 8, 9, 22, and 23 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories, and count more birds. These bird counts contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Visit the Cornell web site at www.bird.cornell.edu/pfw for more information. (Center)

*eBird Workshop

Saturday, March 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. is our Center for Lifelong Learning eBird Workshop led by our own Sam Romeo. Learn how to become a community scientist and use the power of e-bird. Ebird is an online database of bird observations providing scientists, researchers, and amateur naturalists with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance. Ebird helps people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests the means to collect data that is currently being used to better understand climate change and its effects. Learn how to use eBird to start your “life list”, plan trips, find a bird you haven’t seen yet, or see what other people in your area are seeing! Bring your binoculars for a short bird walk and then learn how easy it is to enter data and start helping ornithologists! (Center)

Price: $20 Member FoA, $25 Non-member, Class limit: 25, Level: Beginner.

Farm-Fanatics– Farm Walk

Saturday, March 17, 2:30 p.m. Come be a farm-fanatic and get your hands dirty while smelling like something special. Learn to do hands-on work around the farm – from collecting eggs to watering the goats. Join us and meet our farm animals, help feed them and even sweep some barns! Give hay to the horses, feed the chickens, and much more! Wear clothes that can get fowl-smelling and enjoy the farm! (Farm)

*Aullwood Chipmunk Adventures Classes for Preschool Children

Spring is a wonderful time for youngsters to come to Aullwood to discover the natural world with our Chipmunk Adventure Classes for children 2 – 5 years old. Build a Tree is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Children will enjoy hands-on outdoor experiences, stories, songs, crafts and Aullwood’s live animals as they discover signs of spring. They should be dressed for all possible weather conditions because we will go outside unless severe weather threatens. Two adults will be with the children at all times. Bev Holland is the teacher for this exciting class which will be held at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center. For information call (937) 890-7360. Fee: $15 Members/ $17 Non-Members Class limit: 10 (5 minimum) (Farm)

The Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center will be the site of Aullwood's annual Pancake Brunch on Sunday, March 4.

General admission is $7/adult and $5/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call (937) 890-7360 for more information. Read more on our website www.aullwood.org.

