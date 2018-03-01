Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

PRESENTATION

Medicare 101

A representative from OSHIIP (Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program) will present information on Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21. Learn what is covered, what is not covered, and what the out of pocket costs are under Medicare. Also, learn about Medicare Supplement Insurance and Medicare Advantage Plans. Open to the community.

SPRING SOCIAL

The first social of the year will be held on Saturday, April 21. Dinner will be catered by Rob’s with the buffet open from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. The menu includes Swiss steak, fried chicken, Waldorf salad, scalloped potatoes, corn, and cake. Tickets will be sold March 13 – April 10 and cost $12 per person. Guest tickets will be available April 5 if any remain. Entertainment will feature Brian Brenner, singing a variety of songs. He has performed for over 25 years and is well-known as an Elvis and Wayne Newton impersonator.

BEGINNER LINE DANCE

The new eight-week session will begin March 1. Cost is $15 and due when registration begins February 8. Open to senior center members only. Class is held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Men and women are welcome to participate, partners are not needed, and instructor, Rose Winkler, provides a variety of music and dance steps to make this class interesting and fun.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Notary service is available as well.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats. Payment is due when registering and must be paid with checks or money orders. Cancellation/refund policies are determined by the tour company arranging the trip.

May 23 Snooty Fox

Shop and enjoy refreshments at five upscale consignment shops in the Cincinnati area. Lunch will be from Panera Bread and a special dessert will be at the last shop. You will receive a 15% discount on purchases and other coupons. Cost is $46. Members register March 5, non-members March 19. Last day is April 16. The bus departs at 9 a.m. and returns at approximately 5 p.m.

June 18 Belterra Park Casino

Enjoy a free buffet and $10 play credit on this trip. Be sure to bring your Belterra Park card if you have one and your driver’s license. Cost for this trip is $22 that includes the driver’s tip. Members may register April 17, non-members May 1 with the last day May 29. Please have available the address, phone number, and birthday of each person you are registering. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. with an approximate return time of 5 p.m.

July 11 Patsy Cline Tribute at Der Dutchman

Singer Kathleen Bressier delights audiences with her tribute to Patsy Cline and performs her memorable songs. Along with the show is a family style dinner with chicken, roast beef, trimmings, and dessert, beverage plus a 20% coupons for the gift shop. Cost is $69. Departure time is 10 a.m. with approximate return of 4 p.m. Members may register beginning April 2, non-members April 16, and the last day is May 15.

Oct. 22-26 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg Show Trip

Guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, five shows, time in historic downtown Gatlinburg, visit Titanic, the world’s largest museum attraction, and more. Members register May 16, non-members May 30. Cost is $509 rooming double, $704 single.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

2nd Tuesday: March 13, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

HEARING CHECK UP

The next screening day will be Thursday, March 8. Please call 233-9999 to make an appointment. Thanks to Butch Redd from the Fairborn Hearing Clinic for this service. A basic hearing screening is conducted and hearing aids are examined. Minor repairs may be made on site. Open to seniors in the community.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered. Note: no lunch on March 14.

HEALTH PLANS (One-on-One Counseling)

Free assistance is available by appointment, year round, at the senior center. You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Plan whether you are new or previously enrolled or if you are new to Medicare and have questions. Please bring: Medicare card and any other insurance cards and your current prescription drugs in a bag (a list is acceptable but actual meds are better). Call Debbie Marchi, OSHIIP certified volunteer, at 937-477-1881 to make an appointment. Please honor your appointment time since the volunteer does not live close to the senior center; thank you.

TAI CHI & GOLDEN QI (Chair Chi)

A new beginner level Tai Chi class will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays starting March 16. Open to members only. Cost is $30 per person for the eight-week session and due when registering. This ancient Chinese exercise is taught by Sue and Bill McCabe from TAMA Martial Arts and may help to improve your flexibility, balance, focus, and strength.

Golden Qi (Chair Chi) is offered at no cost from 9:45-10:30 on Fridays for those who cannot stand for long; it is important to be seated by 9:45 a.m. Golden Chi is beneficial for those in wheelchairs, with balance issues, and is a form of exercise for people who cannot exercise while standing.

TAX ASSISTANCE

Free income tax return preparation by VITA/AARP Certified Tax-Aid Volunteers will be available at the Huber Heights Senior Center on Wednesdays and Fridays. Tax returns will be prepared by appointment only. Call 233-9999 to make an appointment.

If a family needs multiple returns prepared, each person must have a separate appointment (does not apply to filing jointly). City tax, farm, rentals, business returns will not be prepared.

Make sure you have All the documents to file your return, including: **Documents for all sources of 2017 income (e.g., all W2 wages, 1099R pension/IRA, SSA Social Security, unemployment & disability income, interest, dividends, stocks, winnings, etc.), and **Forms 1095-A from the Marketplace for those claiming the Premium Tax Credit for medical insurance. ** If planning to itemize deductions, expense information is also needed (e.g., medical and Rx, property taxes, mortgage interest and charitable contributions). Even if not itemizing, bring medical/Rx expense and property tax information.

You MUST bring a copy of last year’s Tax Return, government issued photo ID for yourself AND spouse (if filing jointly), Social Security card(s) (yourself AND spouse AND dependents listed on your return!), and proof of medical insurance. Otherwise your tax return may not be prepared.

PENNY AUCTION

The Laurels of Huber Heights will sponsor a fun, fun, fun penny auction at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25. Free tickets (limit of 30) will be issued to members beginning March 27; limit of two tickets per person. Everyone will be given a certain amount of pennies and then be able to gain extra with some quick trivia questions. Great prizes will be available for you to bid on with your pennies.