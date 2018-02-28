Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
February 9
Muhanad J. Khaled, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Joseph V. Torres, aggravated menacing
Shawna M. Albertson, theft
Heather M. Bayless, warrant arrest
February 10
Da Cario B. Cook, obstructing official business
Angila K. Fields, driving under OVI suspension, OVI
Tiara E. Duerson, theft without consent, warrant arrest (4)
Marshall L. Wilson, theft without consent
Ivan Belton, warrant arrest
Christopher M. Breeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
February 11
Michael A. Allison, assault
Willie A. Chappell, warrant arrest
Jason M. Chenoweth, violation of protection order
Gwendolyn Chenoweth, obstructing justice
February 12
Jeffrey L. Sherhouse, warrant arrest (5)
Zachary R. Richburg, warrant arrest
Jacob L. Isbel, failure to comply, warrant arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments
February 13
Joshua E. Ross, obstructing official business
Todd M. Nagy, warrant arrest
Brandi S. Buck, theft
Raylequeandre K. Groce, theft
Siearra M. Kern, theft
February 14
Joshua D. Smart, OVI
February 15
Carolyn M. Pearson, domestic violence
Robert T. Robinson, warrant arrest
Lawrence E. Johnson, warrant arrest
Stephanie A. Barriga, domestic violence
February 16
Evan C. Lewis, littering, obstructing official business
Trenton W. Dodge, OVI
Johnetta L. White, domestic violence
Zsa Zsa L. Dillon, warrant arrest
Brooke A. Hardisty, domestic violence
Samantha K. Walker, warrant arrest
February 17
Tre E. Johnson, theft
Bradley C. Twyman, criminal damaging/endangering
Kentrune D. Washington, felony domestic violence
February 18
Christopher L. Reynolds, theft
Kerri A. Metcalf, theft
Jamond L. Malone, felony domestic violence, resisting arrest, felony warrant arrest
Bowalker B. Whitley, theft
February 19
Katelynn D. Kerg, warrant arrest
Christopher J. Jurgens, violation of protection order
Jessica N. Lane, felony theft
Zachary W. Brewer, carrying concealed weapon
Roger L. West, warrant arrest
February 20
Torrence C. Wilson, unauthorize use of motor vehicle
Jerome L. Walker, warrant arrest
David G. Cowart, warrant arrest
Cody A. Daniels, warrant arrest
Aaron R. Young, violation of protection order
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.