Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

February 9

Muhanad J. Khaled, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Joseph V. Torres, aggravated menacing

Shawna M. Albertson, theft

Heather M. Bayless, warrant arrest

February 10

Da Cario B. Cook, obstructing official business

Angila K. Fields, driving under OVI suspension, OVI

Tiara E. Duerson, theft without consent, warrant arrest (4)

Marshall L. Wilson, theft without consent

Ivan Belton, warrant arrest

Christopher M. Breeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

February 11

Michael A. Allison, assault

Willie A. Chappell, warrant arrest

Jason M. Chenoweth, violation of protection order

Gwendolyn Chenoweth, obstructing justice

February 12

Jeffrey L. Sherhouse, warrant arrest (5)

Zachary R. Richburg, warrant arrest

Jacob L. Isbel, failure to comply, warrant arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments

February 13

Joshua E. Ross, obstructing official business

Todd M. Nagy, warrant arrest

Brandi S. Buck, theft

Raylequeandre K. Groce, theft

Siearra M. Kern, theft

February 14

Joshua D. Smart, OVI

February 15

Carolyn M. Pearson, domestic violence

Robert T. Robinson, warrant arrest

Lawrence E. Johnson, warrant arrest

Stephanie A. Barriga, domestic violence

February 16

Evan C. Lewis, littering, obstructing official business

Trenton W. Dodge, OVI

Johnetta L. White, domestic violence

Zsa Zsa L. Dillon, warrant arrest

Brooke A. Hardisty, domestic violence

Samantha K. Walker, warrant arrest

February 17

Tre E. Johnson, theft

Bradley C. Twyman, criminal damaging/endangering

Kentrune D. Washington, felony domestic violence

February 18

Christopher L. Reynolds, theft

Kerri A. Metcalf, theft

Jamond L. Malone, felony domestic violence, resisting arrest, felony warrant arrest

Bowalker B. Whitley, theft

February 19

Katelynn D. Kerg, warrant arrest

Christopher J. Jurgens, violation of protection order

Jessica N. Lane, felony theft

Zachary W. Brewer, carrying concealed weapon

Roger L. West, warrant arrest

February 20

Torrence C. Wilson, unauthorize use of motor vehicle

Jerome L. Walker, warrant arrest

David G. Cowart, warrant arrest

Cody A. Daniels, warrant arrest

Aaron R. Young, violation of protection order

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_police-logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.