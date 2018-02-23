Wayne student honored for artwork

DAYTON — Wayne High School senior Kaitlin Soza has two pieces of artwork on display in the Miami Valley Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition at the K12 Gallery & TEJAS. The exhibition will be on view February 2-March 2, 2018.

Soza received a Gold Key for her acrylic painting entitled Late Night, and an Honorable Mention for her acrylic painting, Sunny Side Up. Kaitlin’s Gold Key work is now in consideration for recognition at the national level. The K12 Gallery & TEJAS is located at 341 S Jefferson St, Dayton, OH 45402.

