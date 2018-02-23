Huber Heights Safety Patrollers of the Month

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division hosted The Safety Patrol of the Month Luncheon, held at CiCi’s Pizza in Huber Heights. All five Huber heights Elementary Schools are invited to send their nominees for Safety Patroller of the Month to the luncheon to eat with Police Officers. These Safety Patrollers went above and beyond in their duties for the Month of February and were treated with a lunch at CiCi’s Pizza, a certificate, and a special gift from the Huber heights Police Division.

Pictured left to right are the February Safety Patrol of the month: Brijaye Eaddy, Brianna Carre, Emma Beach (from Charles Huber Elementary), Jordan Mullins and Nate Mullins (from Wright Brothers Elementary), Makayla Wayman and Cianna Berry (from Monticello Elementary), Nickolas McKinney and Jaelyn Stamper (from Rushmore Elementary), Karen Azagaku, and Dylan Day (also from Wright Brothers Elementary), and Officer Nick Lambert (Huber heights Police Division). Contributed photo