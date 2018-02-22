Young Marines win national unit award

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Young Marine Unit has been awarded the 2017 National Distinguished Unit Service Award, presented by the National Executive Director of Young Marines, Colonel William P. Davis, USMC (Ret).

“During 2017, the Miami Valley Young Marines distinguished themselves and the Young Marines program through their continued dedication towards making a difference in their community in the Drug Demand Reduction arena. They hosted several public events focusing on the dangers that drugs could bang to the children in their area, partnered with local law enforcement, and were involved with their local and state legislatures stressing the importance of our youth leading health drug free lifestyles, and they led the way with eligible Young Marines becoming certified as Project Alert instructors.’

“Lastly, the Miami Valley Young Marines provided an excellent and competitive Fulcrum Shield package, documenting their year’s hard work,….and won. The Miami Valley Young Marines victory brought the number of times the Young Marines has garnered this award from the Department of Defense up to nine.’

“The actions of the Miami Valley Young Marines with their positive attitude and high motivation to excel are commendable and reflect the highest traditions of the Young Marines program.”

The Miami Valley Young Marine Unit Commander, Keagan Miller, is very appreciative of this high recognition and attributes the winning of this award to the hard work of his Young Marines and staff. He is also very thankful to all of the community supporters because without them we wouldn’t be able to continue our mission of helping our youth to live a healthy drug free lifestyle.

For more information, visit our website at www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com, or contact Unit Commander Keagan Miller at 937-838-7504.

In this file photo, leadership of the Miami Valley Young Marines received the Coummunity Partnership Award for non-profit organizations from the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_YoungMarines.jpg In this file photo, leadership of the Miami Valley Young Marines received the Coummunity Partnership Award for non-profit organizations from the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce. File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest