HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 26 – March 2:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, February 26

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, February 27

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, February 28

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, March 1

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, March 2

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, February 26

Popcorn chicken, corn, juice/soft pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, February 27

French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, February 28

Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, March 1

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/celery

Friday, March 2

Cheese pizza or fish sandwich, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

High School Lunch menu

Monday, February 26

Corn dog, chicken nuggets, baked beans, cucumbers

Tuesday, February 27

Pancakes and sausage, chicken patty, hash browns, broccoli

Wednesday, February 28

Bosco cheesesticks, spicy chicken, waffle fries, carrots

Thursday, March 1

Meatball subs, french bread pizza, green beans, grape tomatoes

Friday, March 2

Cheeseburger, spicy popcorn chicken, corn, celery/fish

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.