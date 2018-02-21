HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 26 – March 2:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, February 26
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, February 27
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, February 28
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, March 1
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, March 2
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, February 26
Popcorn chicken, corn, juice/soft pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, February 27
French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, February 28
Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, March 1
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/celery
Friday, March 2
Cheese pizza or fish sandwich, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, February 26
Popcorn chicken, corn, juice/soft pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, February 27
French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, February 28
Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, March 1
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/celery
Friday, March 2
Cheese pizza or fish sandwich, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
High School Lunch menu
Monday, February 26
Corn dog, chicken nuggets, baked beans, cucumbers
Tuesday, February 27
Pancakes and sausage, chicken patty, hash browns, broccoli
Wednesday, February 28
Bosco cheesesticks, spicy chicken, waffle fries, carrots
Thursday, March 1
Meatball subs, french bread pizza, green beans, grape tomatoes
Friday, March 2
Cheeseburger, spicy popcorn chicken, corn, celery/fish
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.