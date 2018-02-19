Student arrested after bringing knife to Wayne High School

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Wayne High School student is in custody and will undergo a mental evaluation after bringing a knife to school last Thursday.

The student, who has not been identified, was arrested by Huber Heights Police and charged with illegal conveyance after the knife was found in his book bag.

According to Zack Frink, the Huber Height City Schools communications specialist, the student had made a comment that he was going to bring a weapon to the school. Once officials were alerted, the student was removed from class.

The student was interviewed and searched and the knife was subsequently found in the book bag. He was immediately arrested and removed to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“Wayne High School teachers and administration acted swiftly to protect all students and make sure no student was ever at risk,” said Frink in a statement. “As always, the safety of all students and staff is Wayne High School’s top priority. Parents were informed of the incident the same afternoon.”

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_HHCSlogo-3.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.