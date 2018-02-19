More charges for teens accused of robbery

HUBER HEIGHTS — Six juvenile defendants face additional charges in connection with the armed robbery of a cell phone store and subsequent police pursuit that occurred on Feb. 1.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck filed amended complaints and a motion to transfer the defendants to adult court on Thursday.

The Huber Heights Courier is withholding the identities of the juveniles while the case is still in juvenile court.

The new charges include:

16 year old male, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping

17 year old male, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle

16 year old male, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping

17 year old male, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, one count of failure to comply

15 year old male, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping

15 year old male, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping

Heck said all of the defendants except one have been involved in the juvenile court system previously.

“Clearly, these defendants have not benefited from all of the opportunities and programs the Juvenile Justice System have previously offered to them,” said Heck. “Armed robberies are violent felonies, and are cold, calculated, and brazen. These are not the actions of children. Teens who choose to commit violent felonies, and endanger the public, need to be held accountable for their actions. This is another wake‐up call for the community. Help us! Know what your children are doing, and if you know someone who is a threat or is committing crimes, report them.

“These defendants were just a finger squeeze away from killing five innocent victims.”

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

